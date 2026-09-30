It took 1 practice for Andre Drummond to hilariously show Knicks may have leveled up

Since the New York Knicks opted to replace Mitchell Robinson with Andre Drummond this offseason, many have highlighted their rather similar skill sets and how the veteran could be a seamless successor to their backup big position.

Of course, even with their comparable playstyles, there's no denying that Robinson, both from an age and athleticism standpoint, would have been the club's preffered option had he not fielded such a lucrative offer from the rival Celtics in free agency.

However, while this still holds true, a hilarious clip from Tuesday's first practice may have showcased one area in particular where Drummond may actually be the superior talent.

Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News posted a video on X showing the entire Knicks team and coaching staff circling around Drummond as he heads to the foul line. According to the beat writer, the task was simple: If he makes his free throw, the practice ends; If he misses, the entire team runs sprints.

Despite being under immense pressure, the new Knick executed his customary pre-shot routine of dribbling once at the line, then calmly splashed in a swish, which resulted in the rest of his team rejoicing in celebration and showering him with a round of applause and daps all around.

Considering Robinson is widely regarded as an absolutely abysmal foul shooter, and specifically just became the league's all-time worst playoff performer from the charity stripe with a career average of 35.5 percent, it's safe to assume that if he were at the line instead, the Knicks almost certainly would have ended up running to close out practice.

Knicks aren't out of the woods with Andre Drummond's poor shooting

It's scary to think Drummond may be the superior free-throw shooter to Robinson, since he, too, is absolutely atrocious from the foul line himself.

Now, yes, when looking at both of their respective career averages, one would consider the 33-year-old to actually be a step down. After all, his 48.9 percent clip is lower than Robinson's 50.8.

However, throughout the entire time Mitch has been in the league, Drummond has undoubtedly been the more successful foul shooter.

Since Robinson was drafted back in 2018, Drummond has actually shot a more respectable, albeit still absurdly bad, 58.2 percent clip from the line. Last season, in particular, he finished with the best percentage of his career at 63.1 percent, while Robinson registered his worst at an astonishingly low 40.8 percent clip, narrowly beating out his 40.9 percent success rate just two seasons before.

So, yes, Drummond is factually the better shooter between him and Robinson... but that doesn't mean he's good.