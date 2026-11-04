Increased calls for Mikal Bridges trade ignoring painfully obvious Knicks reality

Mikal Bridges is off to a rough start here during the early stages of this title defense tour for the New York Knicks.

From his points-per-game average (6.1) to his shooting percentages (30.8 percent from the floor and 26.9 percent from deep), the forward finds himself boasting career-worst numbers virtually all across the board in 2026-27.

Things have gotten so bad that calls for him to be traded have now begun to pick up steam here in early November, with some, such as the New York Post's Stefan Bondy, reffering to such a hypothetical move as a real "solution" to navigate the club's "second-apron mandate and extension eligibilities."

Now, while such a proposal certainly seems straightforward, and though Bondy laid out a clear vision to support his argument, the fact remains that trading Bridges is far easier said than done.

Knicks would likely have no takers for Mikal Bridges on trade block

With his truly putrid production up to this point, it's not like teams should be expected to line up for his services if he actually were to be placed on the trade block. On top of that, his play, coupled with his recently kicked-in four-year, $150 million contract with an AAV of $37.5 million, makes him a horrid investment for any club at this point.

Frankly, the easiest way the Knicks could move on from Bridges would be by including enticing draft capital along with him in an outbound package, though, ironically, New York is actually severely limited in this department because of the excess picks they shelled out to acquire the forward from the Nets back in 2024.

All things considered, the "F them picks" mentality that landed Bridges in the first place may now be the very thing that F's their ability to move on from him.

Knicks may want to consider benching Mikal Bridges

It's become quite clear that coach Mike Brown isn't averse to sending Bridges to the bench, as he's already held him out for the vast majority of the second half on multiple occasions this season.

Despite the assets it took to initially acquire him, and the high price tag it took to extend him during the summer of 2025, the Knicks are currently finding themselves sending Bridges to the pine in high-stakes situations in favor of guys like Landry Shamet and Jordan Clarkson.

Until he finds a way to up his play, particularly on the offensive side of the ball, where he ranks dead last on the team among those who have played over 50 minutes this year , perhaps it may be wise for coach Brown to send a message of sorts by sending Bridges to the bench.

Right now, something's got to give. Maybe that's Bridges' starting role being taken away.