Ideal Knicks trade target could be readily available before the trade deadline

All season long, fans and pundits alike have been completely aligned over the notion that the New York Knicks desperately need to bolster their big man depth. According to recent reports, an ideal target may actually be available for the taking.

According to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer, the 76ers are open to the idea of offloading veteran center Andre Drummond ahead of the February 5 trade deadline.

Knicks should inquire about a possible Andre Drummond deal

For the majority of the campaign, the bulk of attention and speculation regarding New York's possible trade efforts has been centered on hypothetical pursuits of superstar-level talents such as Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jaren Jackson Jr.

With this, the concept of Leon Rose and company potentially inquiring about Drummond may come as a bit of a let-down to some.

Here playing through his 14 season in the association with the Sixers, the 32-year-old is no longer the All-Star and All-NBA big man that he was during his days with the Pistons.

However, he's seamlessly transitioned into a high-impact contributor in a limited role during these latter years, which, considering the starpower the Knicks already possess with the likes of Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns leading the charge, may be more ideal for an in-season acquisition.

In just 20.0 minutes a night, Drummond is dropping impressive averages of 7.0 points, 8.9 rebounds (3.5 on the offensive end), and just shy of a block while shooting 50.0 percent from the field.

He's even managed to add somewhat of a floor-spacing prowess to his offensive bag here in 2025-26, as he's shooting 36.2 percent from deep on 1.3 attempts per game.

With his combination of size (6-foot-11, 280-pounds), style of play, and ability to stay regularly available, the addition of Drummond to this clearly questionable center rotation for the Knicks could be an incredibly strategic move for them to make, for it would not only help bolster their rotation at a rather barren position, but, with the right trade, could help shed longer-term salary.

Philadelphia was reported to be in favor of retaining the likes of Guerschon Yabusele following his career-best campaign with them a season ago, though were forced to back off from re-signing him this past summer due to financial restraints.

A simple swap of Drummond for Yabu would essentially be a straight salary exchange for this season. The primary issue for the cash-strapped 76ers would be next season, as Drummond's current deal is set to expire come the conclusion of this year, while Guerschon holds a player option for 2026-27.

With this in mind, perhaps floating a second rounder into the mix could be enough to tickle Philly's fancy and have them try to shed salary elsewhere?

At the very least, it's a low-risk, high-reward idea that's worth the Knicks dialing up their divisional rival to inquire about.