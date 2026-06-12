Knicks have a chance to prove Wembanyama is actually trapped in his own head

Prior to his Spurs' epic collapse against the New York Knicks in Wednesday's historic Game 4 showdown, Victor Wembanyama was found trash-talking Mitchell Robinson following a hard foul, seemingly mouthing the words "I'm in your head" while down on the ground.

Less than 48-hours later, the Knicks find themselves sporting a commanding 3-1 lead over San Antonio and are one win away from taking home their first Larry O'Brien Trophy since 1973.

Yet, for some reason, Wembanyama is still acting as if the Spurs are destined to win it all.

During Friday's media session, when asked whether or not his team still believes they can come back and win it all this year, the superstar center told reporters that everyone "knows we're gonna do it."

While it's absurd to believe Wemby, or any other leader for that matter, would publicly say anything other than they're still confident they can pull this NBA Finals out, as anything less would be widely viewed as admitting defeat, as history suggests, said belief may be classified as borderline delusion.

Throughout league history, 38 teams have found themselves down 3-1 in a best-of-seven title-round. The only one to prevail was the 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers, led by LeBron James, making the success rate of seeing such a comeback ring in at an astoundingly unlikely 2.7 percent.

One more win from the Knicks, and it would be determined that, instead of him being in the mind of Mitch or anyone else on New York's roster, it has, in fact, been Wemby who's been trapped in his own head the whole time.

Knicks fully understand the job's still not finished despite 3-1 lead

Despite the odds being heavily in their favor to win the 2026 NBA Championship, it seems this Knicks team fully understands the fact that, until the final buzzer sounds on their fourth win of the series, the job's still not finished.

Virtually everyone on the team acknowledged their own understanding of such a sentiment following Wednesday's win.

Jose Alvarado, who served as a catalyst in the club's 29-point comeback, told reporters immediately after Game 4 that while he believes he and his teammates can "get excited and enjoy this," it's still well understood that "we got one more to do."

During his Friday presser, when asked if it feels like New York is "one step away from a championship," The Captain himself, Jalen Brunson, simply responded "0-0."

The Knicks have a chance to close out this series and snap their 53-year playoff drought on Saturday night down at Frost Bank Center. Tip-off is scheduled for 8:30 pm (ET).

LGK!