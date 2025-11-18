Guerschon Yabusele is hidden secret to successful Knicks trade season

The New York Knicks must trade Guerschon Yabusele before the deadline to dodge the dreaded second apron. Dumping his $5.5 million salary is enough to allow the Knicks to fill their 15-man roster ahead of the playoffs and improve their depth. Without doing so, the Knicks have no flexibility and will be virtually stuck with their current roster.

Yabsuele has barely seen the floor to start this season and has struggled mightily when given the opportunity. He currently has a negative value over replacement player (VORP) and is shooting just 32.3 percent from the field. The Knicks are all-in on winning the title and would love to move on before the deadline.

With the Eastern Conference wide open, New York should go for it. There are already hypothetical moves being discussed, but they need Yabusele’s salary off their books to give them more flexibility. The Knicks must trade one of their top six to get a massive return. That seems unlikely, but sending out Yabu could get them the missing piece on a cheap contract.

Guerschon Yabusele is Knicks' secret to successful trade season

The Knicks are hard-capped at the second apron and are flirting with it. They need to make a move before the deadline to dodge it, especially if they plan on re-signing Mitchell Robinson. New York is soon going to exceed the second apron or be forced to move pieces. Trading Yabusele and taking back a player on a minimum ensures the Knicks stay under this season.

The second apron has made trades more difficult, especially with a top-heavy roster like Leon Rose has built in New York. The Knicks know they have the key pieces. It is all about finding the depth and role players to help them win four playoff series.

Yabsuele has been a bust in the Big Apple, and it is time to move on. The Knicks will find a taker willing to bet they get the version that played for the 76ers last season. New York knows it is their path to getting a sharpshooting wing coming off the bench that raises their ceiling.

Mike Brown is using the bench more, but the Knicks don’t want to be trusting Jordan Clarkson or Landry Shamet to make a playoff impact. Fans know who those veterans are at this point. New York needs that final trusted option to make another deep run.

They won’t acquire it without moving Guerschon Yabusele. The Knicks will shop Pacome Dadiet as well, but he is making just over the minimum. New York needs a bit more money off their books to dodge the second apron and be able to fill their roster. It is why Yabu must go for fans to consider this trade season a success.

The New York Knicks will explore every avenue. Yabusele’s struggles haven’t helped his trade value, but several teams will be willing to part with minimum contract players. Leon Rose needs to find the perfect fit. The Knicks' title shot may rest on it. They know what needs to be done. It is all about executing it before Feb. 5. Stay tuned to see how it all plays out.