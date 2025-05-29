Knicks might actually be back in play for Giannis after huge trade reveal

According to Brian Windhorst of ESPN, the New York Knicks should not be discounted as a team that could trade for Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo this summer. He said as much during a TV appearance:

“The move for Giannis, if he has that control, is to go to the East… I think you have to look at the teams that could make a trade for Giannis that the Bucks would accept, and on the other side of the trade, would have a contending team… So, Boston would be on that list, I would agree… I think New York would be on that list. There are some difficulties when you talk about aprons, and second-apron teams trying to make trades, and that’s a reality. But there are some teams in the Eastern Conference you could construct an ability to get this done.”

The Knicks made a ton of big-swing moves this past summer, but adding Antetokounmpo would take that concept to another level.

How could the Knicks trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo?

The Knicks would almost definitely have to move Karl-Anthony Towns in the deal, which would be a tough blow considering this was his first season in New York. However, getting a player as good as Antetokounmpo could make New York at least consider the option.

On top of that, in order to match the value of Antetokounmpo, they would almost certainly have to unload whatever picks they have left. That would mean swaps in 2026 and 2030, as well as a bunch of second-rounders.

Plus, the Bucks would probably ask for guys like Mitchell Robinson, Miles McBride, Pacome Dadiet, or others in the deal. No matter what team trades for Antetokounmpo, they will have to empty the clip to get him.

What would the Knicks look like post-Giannis trade?

That said, no matter what package the Knicks put together for Antetokounmpo, they should still have a solid roster (or at least a solid starting five) after the deal gets completed.

Let’s say the Knicks ship out Towns, McBride, Dadiet, and all of their picks in the trade. That would still leave them with a starting lineup of Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, Antetokounmpo, and Robinson (with Josh Hart off the bench, unless the Bucks want him, too).

If they feel as though that’s what they need in order to compete in the East, it could be worth exploring.

However, that may not be the best deal the Bucks can get for Antetokounmpo. There are a few teams out West (and perhaps in the East) that could offer a lot more draft capital than the Knicks, and if Milwaukee prefers to go that route, New York could get outbid.

Still, keeping their name in the ring for Antetokounmpo, especially with everything that Windhorst stated, could be worthwhile for the Knicks.