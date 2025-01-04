Former Knick may be best available free agent as 10-day contracts begin

The New York Knicks are rolling and look like serious title contenders. All the top teams will try to upgrade their roster before the playoffs, and one simple way could be through free agency. Several talented players are looking for homes, and their chances of finding one will increase on Jan. 5.

Ten-day contract season has arrived. Before Jan. 5, teams can only sign a player to a ten-day with a hardship exception. On Sunday, every team becomes eligible to give out those deals. It is a great way to test a veteran before committing for the rest of the season.

Several players will receive these contracts before the end of the regular season, and the best available option is a former Knick whose tenure did not go as planned.

Dennis Smith Jr. is among the best available guards

The former top-ten draft pick signed with the Wisconsin Herd before the G League Showcase but has not appeared in a game. He is clearly searching for an NBA opportunity and could be on the verge.

The 27-year-old has transformed into a steady reserve guard. He is a plus defender and playmaker with a questionable jumper. DSJ is a career 29.8 percent 3-point shooter, but his ability to get stops and run the offense could help a contender.

The Knicks acquired Smith Jr. in the Kristaps Porzingis trade. He was coming off a strong rookie season in Dallas, but the Mavericks were handing the keys to Luka Doncic. DSJ was an upside shot for New York along with the first-round draft picks. He spent parts of three seasons with the Knicks and struggled to adjust to a reserve role.

He has since thrived coming off the bench. He averaged 8.8 points, 4.8 assists, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.4 steals in 25.7 minutes per game in 2023. Smith had a positive value over replacement player (VORP) last season in Brooklyn and has shown he is comfortable playing a role and trying to help his team win.

The Knicks chose Cameron Payne over Smith Jr. this offseason, and fans should not expect the Knicks to bring him back. He may sign with a contender in search of perimeter defense and playmaking. DSJ joined the G League in hopes of getting back into the NBA. His chance may be on the horizon as ten-day contracts start getting handed out.

The New York Knicks are searching for roster upgrades. They believe they are serious title contenders and would love to add one more piece. Can they find the right move? Stay tuned to find out.