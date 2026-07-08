Failed Knicks signing now looks even worse after latest report

When the New York Knicks initially inked Guerschon Yabusele to a two-year, $12 million deal last summer, the initial reactions were incredibly positive.

Some even went as far as to call the forward's addition the "steal of the offseason."

Fast forward a year later, however, and what was once a celebrated signing now looks worse than ever, as his production during the 2025-26 campaign was so underwhelming to the point that he has now ended up settling for a three-year deal with Panathinaikos of the EuroLeague, as reported by HoopsHype's Michael Scotto.

The Knicks gave up on the experiment with Yabusele just months following his signing. After appearing in 41 games and averaging just 2.7 points and 2.1 rebounds on 39.3 percent shooting from the floor, New York dealt the 30-year-old to the Chicago Bulls in the salary-dump deal that landed them Dalen Terry, who was then flipped for Jose Alvarado.

This is not the first time the former 16 overall selection has bounced from the NBA to overseas, as he played for Real Madrid between 2020 and 2024 before returning to play with the Philadelphia 76ers in 2024-25.

In just over a year, Yabusele has gone from a highly coveted free agent to an unsignable commodity in the association.

It's hard not to wonder if we've officially seen the last of the French big in the NBA.

Knicks shying away from splashes with their 2026 offseason decisions

Last summer, the Knicks made a few splashes in free agency, with the signings of Yabusele, Jordan Clarkson, and the short-lived Malcolm Brogdon.

This offseason, Leon Rose seems to be taking a much different approach to his decision-making.

Instead of chasing flair and flavor, the Knicks are committing to rotational consistency by re-signing the bulk of their free agents, including guys like Jose Alvarado and Mo Diawara.

Now, granted, New York did add two-time All-Star and four-time NBA rebounding leader Andre Drummond to their arsenal, but only because of the departure of beloved backup pivot Mitchell Robinson, who inked a lofty three-year, $47.4 million contract with the Boston Celtics in free agency.

Outside of filling in areas that are in need of addressing, the Knicks are choosing to run things back with primarily the same cast of characters that just snapped their 53-year championship drought.

As they learned following last summer's signing spree, less can sometimes be more when it comes to roster building.

The Knicks are now hoping this philosophy can lead them to back-to-back titles.