Draymond Green's 'dark horse' trade target for Knicks would be an absolute disaster

The New York Knicks have made it abundantly clear that they are not looking to make any blockbuster moves between now and February's trade deadline. NBA Insider Marc Stein recently revealed that the ball club is only inclined to partake in "some minor tweaking" to their rotation at the most.

Yet, despite all these reports and indications of them preferring to be dormant at the deadline, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green still believes them to be a 'dark horse' landing spot for Grizzlies star Ja Morant.

During a recent episode of The Draymond Green Show, the four-time champion discussed the situation between Memphis and their estranged point guard, noting that a fresh start may be necessary for him to get back on track.

While talking about possible trade destinations, Green surprisingly floated the Knicks as a team he'd be interested in for Morant.

"A dark horse that I'll tell you is the New York Knicks. Now, I haven't seen any reports or anything like that, but can you imagine Ja Morant in the Garden," Green said. "You're talking [about] a team that has championship aspirations, that hasn't quite gotten there yet... They have the contracts to make it happen."

A Ja Morant to Knicks trade would be the most illogical move

During his spiel, Green mentioned how he hasn't heard of any reports or in-the-know figures discussing the idea of the Knicks being a legitimate option for Morant.

That's because it would be an absolutely horrible fit for both parties.

For starters, the Knicks already have a franchise point guard in Jalen Brunson, a player who, at this point, is not only superior to Ja but is just as ball-dominant.

On top of this, their games are far from complementary, as they are two of the most drive-heavy, interior-oriented offensive players in the league.

Why would they optionally try to pair them together?

Then you have the point Green made about how New York has their sights set on embarking on a championship run.

In what world is Morant someone who brings them closer to hoisting the Larry O'Brien Trophy?

Only once has the point guard made it past round one of the playoffs, and he's gotten injured in each of his last three excursions.

The simple act of trading for his unproven postseason services would automatically require New York to part ways with players who have aided in much deeper runs than he has throughout his career.

Lastly, how on earth are the Knicks expected to add on the final three years of his $197 million contract when they're already pressed up against the second apron as is?

Unless it's for Giannis, jumping through the financial hoops necessary to make such a big-time move is far from being worth the headache.

Simply put, the concept of New York trading for Morant is irrational, unreasonable, and overall nonsensical.

Outside of Green's point of how exciting Ja's game (when healthy, that is) would be while consistently playing in front of the Garden's home crowd, this idea clearly has no legs to stand on.