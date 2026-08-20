Discarded Knicks guard receives new opportunity to keep NBA career alive

The New York Knicks tried out and let go of a plethora of players over the years leading up to what ultimately became their NBA Championship-winning core this past season.

Now, one of these discarded talents finds himself presented with an opportunity to enter back into the league.

On Thursday, Cameron Payne was hosted by the Sacramento Kings for a workout. The last time the point guard suited up in the NBA for a full season was back during his one-year stint with the Knicks in the 2024-25 season, when he served as a backup to Jalen Brunson and posted averages of 6.9 points, 2.8 assists, and 1.4 rebounds on 36.3 percent shooting from the floor in 72 games.

Since then, he was signed and waived all in one offseason by the Indiana Pacers, played with the Serbian ball club Partizan Mozzart Bet for 15 total games this past year, and suited up for the Philadelphia 76ers for just over a month of action in 2025-26 before being waived on April 10.

Payne is no stranger to fighting his way back into the league, as he's had numerous stints playing overseas and have revolved in and out of the G-League throughout his 11-year pro career. However, now at 32 years old, opportunities like these have clearly become harder to come by.

This one with the Kings is certainly something he needs to try and capitalize on before the well of opportunities dries out completely.

Cameron Payne not the only former Knicks guard Kings are eyeing

The Kings already have big man Precious Achiuwa on their roster and are giving Payne a chance to earn a spot for their upcoming training camp.

Per recent reports, these two may not be the only former Knicks players Sacramento has interest in.

According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, sources have revealed that the Kings are "considering" the idea of kicking the tires on veteran guard Elfrid Payton, who played two full seasons in New York from 2019 through 2021.

Like Payne, Payton has struggled to find a full-time gig in the association as of late, last playing in the NBA back in the 2024-25 season with the New Orleans Pelicans and Charlotte Hornets and averaged 3.5 points, 6.9 assists, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.0 steals between both clubs.

For the 2025-26 season, he played for the Austin Spurs down in the G League, with whom he averaged 6.4 points, 5.4 assists, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.2 steals through 29 appearances.