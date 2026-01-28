NBA's devastating new enemy should make Knicks think twice about Giannis trade

An ongoing, league-wide epidemic should have the New York Knicks proceeding with caution when it comes to pursuing superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo ahead of this year's trade deadline.

Yes, Wednesday's report by ESPN's NBA Insider Shams Charania that the Milwaukee Bucks are now "starting to listen" to offers for their franchise cornerstone has captured the attention of fans near and far, and for good reason.

Considering their recent struggles in the success department (5-8 since the start of January), subsequent slide in the Eastern Conference standings (have fallen to the third seed), and long-standing interest in the two-time MVP, it should come as no surprise that this latest Shams-bomb has led many to believe that a strong Knicks pursuit for Giannis before February 5 is inevitable.

However, it's important for New York to not go all in on their chase for the All-World forward without proper vetting, for he's been dealing with a nagging calf injury that currently has him sidelined for at least the next four-to-six weeks.

As Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton unfortunately reminded the masses last postseason, improper handling of such an ailment can lead to truly devastating consequences.

Knicks must be cautious with Giannis trade pursuit amid calf concerns

Historically, playing through calf injuries has had a direct correlation with an increased risk of tearing one's Achilles due to various contributing factors, such as weakening of the calf muscle and added stress on the tendon itself.

This season, we see a number of top-flight players being shelved as a result of them trying to power through past calf issues, with headliners like Indiana's Haliburton and Boston's Jayson Tatum succumbing to Achilles tears during the 2025 NBA Playoffs.

In the event that the Knicks were to trade for Giannis, the hope would presumably be that he could immediately help get them back on track and lead them to their first NBA Finals appearance since 1999 and, hopefully, win their first championship since 1973.

With the aforementioned stars being shelved, the East is believed to be New York's for the taking.

However, Giannis' calf issues should give Leon Rose and company serious pause about going all in on an in-season pursuit of the All-World forward, as a Haliburton- or Tatum-esque turn of events would almost certainly put an end to the club's title hopes not just for this season, but next year as well, as he'd likely be shelved until 2027 in this nightmare scenario.

No, this is not a plea for the Knicks to bow out of the currently heating up Greek Freak sweepstakes.

Instead, it's merely a reminder that, considering the recent uptick in calf-related Achilles tears to headline talents, New York may want to think twice when it comes to their Giannis pursuit.