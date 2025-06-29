Mavericks may have just gifted Knicks with perfect target

As the New York Knicks look to round out their roster heading into next year, the Dallas Mavericks may have gifted them with the perfect solution: Dante Exum. Adding a 3-and-D guard to the mix could be a perfect way for the Knicks to bolster their rotation, and the Mavs’ roster is already filling up. Marc Stein of The Stein Line reported that Dallas is interested in retaining him, but they may not have enough room on the roster.

“League sources say that the Mavericks also have interest in re-signing guard Dante Exum, who becomes a free agent Monday,” Stein wrote. “But signing Russell or any other veteran guard with their taxpayer midlevel exception would take Dallas' roster to a full 15 standard contracts. There won't be room for Exum if the Mavericks get to 15.”

Exum could be perfect for the Knicks.

Why the Knicks should sign Dante Exum?

Ever since reentering the league ahead of the 2023-24 season, he’s been a solid contributor for the Mavs. His defense and three-point shooting have been staples of their rotation, as he’s played 19.8 minutes per game and 18.6 minutes per game in the past two seasons.

Last year, Exum averaged 8.7 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 2.8 assists while shooting 47.8% from the field and 43.4% from behind the arc on 2.7 three-point attempts per game.

As it stands, the Knicks have Jalen Brunson and Miles McBride holding down the guard position, with a slew of wings alongside them. This past year, Cameron Payne held things down outside of those two guys, but Exum would be an immediate upgrade for a cheap price.

Exum’s defense would be very helpful for the Knicks, and his catch-and-shoot three-point shooting and solid ball handling would be helpful, too. New York wouldn’t need Exum to play a ton of minutes, but he could give them a solid 20 per game with ease.

What are the Mavs doing?

Dallas will be without Kyrie Irving for most of next season, but they are reportedly targeting moves to replace his production. Stein noted that they could be interested in signing D’Angelo Russell.

“Free agency doesn't officially start until Monday at 6 PM ET, but league sources say that numerous teams are operating under the belief that the Sacramento Kings have the best chance to sign Dennis Schröder away from the Detroit Pistons, while the Dallas Mavericks are increasingly regarded as the favorites to sign D'Angelo Russell,” Stein wrote.

If they sign Russell, they would have too many players on the roster, leaving the Knicks room to target Exum in free agency.