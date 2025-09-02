Nets just gifted Knicks perfect player to help Josh Hart

The Brooklyn Nets recently waived Tosan Evbuomwan, and he could be a very intriguing two-way target for the New York Knicks to keep an eye on. Evbuomwan has spent the last two seasons on two-way contracts with various squads while playing most of his games in the G League. He signed a deal with the Nets back in January and appeared in 13 games for the Long Island Nets after beginning the year with the San Diego Clippers.

In the 31 games he appeared in across both G League teams, Evbuomwan played 33.1 minutes per contest. He averaged 19.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 2.5 assists while shooting 50.0% from the floor and 35.4% from deep on 4.1 three-point attempts per game.

The 6-foot-7 forward could be a very intriguing frontcourt depth option to back up Josh Hart and the rest of New York’s forward rotation.

How could Tosan Evbuomwan help the Knicks?

New York still has all three two-way spots open heading into next season, meaning they have plenty of wiggle room to take some shots on intriguing talent. Evbuomwan could fit that mold.

Hart is one of the most unique forwards in the NBA. Despite his struggles as a three-point shooter, he’s an elite rebounder for his position, an above-average playmaker, and a staunch defender.

Though Evbuomwan is far from a finished product, he fits that type of mold. He’s adept at putting the ball on the floor and driving to the basket, he can rebound well for his size, and his big body allows him to hold up well on the defensive end.

At 6-foot-7, Evbuomwan plays bigger than his size, and bringing in the 24-year-old could be perfect for both Hart and new head coach Mike Brown.

During his time with the Sacramento Kings, Brown wasn’t afraid to give his two-way players a shot. Keon Ellis is the prime example. He began his Kings career on a two-way contract and grew into a solid 3-and-D guard.

Evbuomwan may not have a clear pathway to immediate minutes in New York, but with Mitchell Robinson’s injury history, the need to keep Hart, Mikal Bridges, and OG Anunoby healthy for the postseason, and a (hopefully) post-Tom Thibodeau desire to cut down on heavy minutes for the starters, some playing time could open up.

Hitting on two-way contracts has never been more important than in today’s CBA-controlled NBA. And for a team as expensive as the Knicks are, it’s even more crucial.

Bringing Evbuomwan on board to be a deep-bench forward who can continue to grow in the G League would be a very interesting idea for the Knicks, especially if they can develop him in a Hart-esque role.