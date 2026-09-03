Argued 'number one' Knicks target far from what New York needs

Yes, the New York Knicks have an open roster spot. Yes, they could use some help down in the frontcourt.

However, that doesn't mean Kevin Love should be considered a legitimate candidate to address both departments.

During a recent edition of Got Game, New York Post analyst Bryan Fonseca tabbed the five-time All-Star as his "number one" free agent target, citing his still effective offensive production, rebounding skills, and "elite vibes" as primary reasons for his case for why.

While the idea of the reigning champs bringing on someone of Love's all-time status may be an exciting idea to ponder, when considering their needs, he just may be the last person Leon Rose and company should be eyeing for the club's final roster spot.

Kevin Love signing with Knicks would be far from an ideal scenario

Now, to be abundantly clear, this is far from a hit piece on Love. In fact, as Fonseca correctly noted in his assessment of the future Hall of Famer, he still seems to have the ability to be utilized even more than he did with the Jazz last season.

His averages of 8.5 points and 9.9 rebounds when logging north of 20 minutes in 2025-26 only further strengthen such a claim.

However, while he may be still be capable of playing a sizeable role in the association, that doesn't mean the Knicks are a good fit for his services.

Frankly, with Karl-Anthony Towns and Andre Drummond manning the starting and primary backup center roles, respectively, New York already has the offensive and rebounding skills that Love would provide a team if signed.

If anything, in the event that the Knicks are actively searching for a 15 man for their bench unit, something they don't technically even need to do, pursuing someone with a defensive-oriented style of play would be far more strategic than merely another scoring and rebounding threat.

Now that Mitchell Robinson is in Boston, the Knicks simply don't have anyone to make up for some of the more pressing defensive intangibles that Towns lacks. Drummond, though perhaps more effective in the shot-swatting game, is also far from a defensive stalwart himself.

Even in his prime, Love was always viewed as a below-average defender. Now, in the twilight years of his career, his struggles on this end have only gotten worse.

All things considered, though he may still have some more game left in his tank and despite his branding as Fonseca's top target for the club, Kevin Love is far from what the Knicks need in a third-string pivot at this point in time.