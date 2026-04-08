Another gut-wrenching detail of forgotten Knicks trade has been finalized

The New York Knicks hoped to get a lottery pick from the Washington Wizards as part of a 2022 draft night trade, but the dream is officially dead. The selection was top-eight protected, and Washington can officially not fall that far in the lottery. Instead, the Knicks will get the Wizards' second-round picks in 2026 and 2027. That isn’t a lottery selection, but could be juicier than fans think.

New York acquired this asset and two other conditional first-rounders for the 11th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. The Knicks were creating cap space to sign Jalen Brunson, so they made multiple trades on draft night. Oklahoma City selected Ousmane Dieng with the pick, which is a rare miss by Sam Presti. New York used the other two selections as part of deals to acquire Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges, but they were far from the primary pieces.

Ultimately, the only thing in the Knicks possession from this deal is the Wizards two second-round draft picks. New York had hope it would turn into the ninth pick, but they currently have the 31st overall pick in 2026 and a second-rounder in 2027. The first pick on day two will be coveted and could allow the Knicks to improve their roster.

Knicks miss on lottery pick from forgotten Ousmane Dieng trade

This protected first-round draft pick made the rounds. It was originally traded to Houston in the Russell Westbrook for John Wall swap. The Thunder acquired it when the Rockets traded up to select Alperen Sengun in the 2021 NBA Draft. Then, OKC sent it to New York the following year.

The Knicks acquired three first-round picks as part of this deal. Nick Smith Jr. and Joan Beringer were the other eventual selections. Looking back, getting those two and two second-rounders for the 11th pick was not good business, especially with Jalen Williams and Jalen Duren sitting on the board to be taken.

New York used the savings to sign Jalen Brunson. No matter how bad this trade looks on paper, it was a win for the Knicks. Brunson has blossomed into a superstar in the Big Apple. He has made the Knicks a title contender for the first time since 2000, and is on a bargain contract. They were wise to clear the room, even if how they arrived there was messy.

Brunson is the Knicks' number one option and go-to scorer in the clutch, but the pressure is on. Tom Thibodeau was fired after reaching the conference finals last season. It is championship or bust in the Big Apple. If the Knicks don’t win it all, fans should expect more changes.

New York will be aggressive with these second-round draft picks in the offseason. They need cheap contracts on their books, but will wisely take offers if they are sitting 31st overall. Whoever falls out of the first round of this loaded draft will draw interest from several teams. The Knicks want to win now, so don’t be surprised to see another deal get struck.

The New York Knicks will officially get two second-round draft picks from the Washington Wizards as part of the forgotten Ousmane Dieng trade. Washington will select in the top eight, no matter how things go on lottery night. The Wizards currently have the worst record in the NBA and are hoping to select a franchise-changer at the top of this draft class.

New York will pick at the top of the second round. Fans wanted the ninth overall pick to salvage some value from this deal, but the Knicks must settle for controlling day two of the draft and having another second-round pick in 2027.