Andre Drummond just said what everyone's thinking about Jalen Brunson

In response to the recent announcement that Victor Wembanyama has been named the cover athlete for NBA 2K27, New York Knicks center Andre Drummond had just one question: Why wasn't it Jalen Brunson?

The newly signed veteran headed to the comments section of NBA 2K's reveal on X and bluntly asked: "How's @jalenbrunson1 not the cover?"

To the delight of Knicks fans near and far, he's far from the only one under the belief that the point guard was the more deserving of the two to earn such an honor.

One user begged the question of how beating "a rebuilding Blazers team, Wolves with Ant on one leg, Thunder without JDub and then choking a 15+ point lead IN FOUR SEPARATE FINALS GAMES" netted him the cover.

ClutchPoints went as far as to write up an entire post on how one could seriously argue Brunson was "snubbed," specifically saying he "represents the human heart of basketball."

Even the folks at SNY created their own fake alternate cover for the video game with Brunson epically holding both the Larry O'Brien Trophy and his NBA Finals MVP.

Victor Wembanyama finally got a win over Knicks star Jalen Brunson

While Wemby may have won the battle for the NBA2K cover athlete, all year long it's been Brunson who has managed to come out on top when it's mattered most, especially when playing against San Antonio's golden boy.

Throughout the 2026-27 season alone, the Knicks star was able to fill his resume with more accolades than most players earn in an entire career.

While his Bill Russell Finals MVP Trophy may be the most meaningful honor he received during the year, Brunson came across several other pieces of hardware that ranged from NBA Cup MVP (against Wemby's Spurs, mind you) and Eastern Conference Finals MVP to taking home the Shooting Stars Trophy at All-Star weekend alongside star running mate Karl-Anthony Towns.

This summer, he was even able to add one more top-shelf achievement to his collection, as the point guard took home the ESPY for Best Athlete - Men's Sports.

So even though some may be flabbergasted by the fact that someone as decorated as Brunson didn't earn cover status, at the end of the day, what he was able to accomplish this past year is objectively far more meaningful.

Now, while most are focusing on his recent video game snub, the three-time All-Star is actively looking to ensure that his Knicks can go back-to-back as NBA Champions next season.

Wembanyama can have the virtual wins -- Brunson just cares about the real deal.