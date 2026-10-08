Knicks' affinity to take risks a bad sign for 'safe play' Drew Eubanks

The New York Knicks are using the preseason and training camp as a time to test out a number of different ballers and have them battle it out on the hardwood as they all fight for one full-scale contract with the club this upcoming campaign.

Though there are several names who are in consideration, SNY's insider Ian Begley believes that of all the options, Drew Eubanks may be the "safest play," given his eight years of experience in the association, impressive rebounding skills, and willingness to get physical on both ends of the ball.

Now, while Begley, along with many others, may see a Eubanks signing as the conservative move for the Knicks, that doesn't necessarily make it the right one.

As seen over these past few years, what with their decision to outbid the competition for a previously unknown Jalen Brunson during the 2022 free agency period, cough up a boatload of first-round draft picks for a non-All-Star in Mikal Bridges, and, most recently, fire Tom Thibodeau after reaching their first Eastern Conference Finals in a quarter century and replacing him with Mike Brown, this Leon Rose-led New York squad has shown a willingness to take risks.

With this in mind, the idea of them now shying away from such a mindset after seeing these decisions lead to an NBA Championship just last year seems a tad off, especially considering the fact that one of Eubanks' direct competitors, James Wiseman, just put forth quite an impressive debut preseason game with the Knicks.

James Wiseman could prove to be the upside signing Knicks covet

We're talking about a former number two overall pick who's still only 25 years old, who the reigning champions could potentially snatch up at a mere minimum salary.

Yes, there are certainly a ton of flaws and risks when it comes to the idea of adding the 6-foot-11 Wiseman. From on-court inconsistencies to longstanding health woes, the big man obviously comes with baggage.

However, he also comes with built-in familiarity with playing under coach Brown (both members of the Golden State Warriors from 2020 through 2022, winning a title along the way) and, as noted earlier, a standout showing to kick off the preseason where he posted eight points, five rebounds, and a block on 75.0 percent shooting from the floor in just nine minutes of action.

Considering all this, coupled with the fact that he came into Monday's clash against the 76ers with the label of being "the favorite" to become the 14 man on the Knicks' roster, it's hard to believe that Rose and company will now look to take the "safe play," as Begley called it, of signing Eubanks.