NBA set Knicks up to show LeBron James what could have been

The New York Knicks got the job done last year. Finally. They won an NBA Championship. They proved that their current group is good enough to hang with the NBA’s immortals. Had they not, LeBron James might be suiting up in blue and orange right now. He effectively said as much. But now, the league has set the Knicks up to show James what he missed out on.

Over the summer, following his decision to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers, it was revealed that James would have strongly considered signing with the Knicks if they hadn’t won the title. He didn’t want to join the defending champs. So, his decision didn’t include New York as an option. Now, he’s in Philly. And the Sixers are playing at Madison Square Garden on Opening Night.

James will get a front-row seat to what he could have been a part of. The team he decided not to join. New York has a chance to shut Philly down.

Knicks can show LeBron what he missed out on

In lieu of joining the Knicks, James signed with the 76ers to form one of the most stacked rosters of all time. On paper, this year’s Sixers have some of the most talent ever assembled on a basketball court.

Alongside James will be Jaylen Brown, Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid, and VJ Edgecombe. It’s an incredible group. One that undoubtedly has championship expectations heading into this season.

But what would it have looked like if James joined the Knicks instead? Obviously, he would have been compared to Kevin Durant – when he joined the Golden State Warriors after they won it all.

If the Knicks hadn’t won a title, that wouldn’t have been an issue. The Knicks could have – in theory – paired James with Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, OG Anunoby, and the rest of their core.

Like the Sixers, who now have the benefit of having James on a minimum contract, that would have been one of the most talented NBA rosters in recent memory.

Fast forward to today, and that’s simply not reality. James didn’t join the Knicks. He isn’t sharing a locker room with Brunson and KAT. Instead, the NBA set him up to play against those guys on Opening Night.

What will be Ring Night for the Knicks is also going to be James’ official debut with the Sixers. The 76ers’ first chance at gelling as a team together on the court.

New York has a chance to show James what he could have been a part of.