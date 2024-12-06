NBA legend's reported belief would've been electric for Knicks if it came true
Some New York Knicks fans are still haunted by what could've been with LeBron James in 2010. He was an unrestricted free agent, and New York City was on his list of potential destinations. However, a disastrous meeting with the Knicks led to LeBron crossing New York off his list. He instead signed with Miami, where he won two titles.
LeBron might not have chosen the Knicks, but another NBA legend dreamed of calling MSG home, although it never happened. Why? Because he spent the entirety of his 20-year career in Los Angeles.
Former ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski was a recent guest on the '7PM in Brooklyn' podcast (a Wave Sports + Entertainment Original) with Carmelo Anthony and The Kid Mero. The crew discussed a variety of topics, including the late Kobe Bryant. Woj retired from being an insider before the season began, but that didn't stop him from dropping some almost unbelievable information about Kobe.
Wojnarowski revealed that Kobe was "convinced" he'd play for the Knicks. Bryant told Woj he thought the Lakers would "amnesty" him when Jim Buss was in charge and that no one would claim him off waivers, paving the way for him to sign with New York. Wojnarowski assured Kobe that the Lakers would never do that to him.
Wojnarowski says Kobe Bryant believed he'd play for the Knicks
Woj made it clear that Kobe loved playing for the Lakers and wanted to be in Los Angeles, but he would "fantasize" about playing for New York.
There was no way the Lakers would've willingly moved on from Kobe, but it would've been wild to see him suit up in a Knicks uniform. The hype at MSG would've been like no other, regardless of whether Kobe was in the later stages of his career. Watching one of the all-time greats play at the Mecca would've been iconic.
It's not unusual that Kobe dreamed about playing for the Knicks. Plenty of opposing players aren't afraid to say their favorite place to play is MSG. The Garden was clearly special to Kobe, as he dropped 61 points in New York in 2009.
It's hard not to think about what it would've been like to watch Kobe play for the Knicks. Luckily, New York isn't desperate for star talent, so fans no longer need to be stuck in the past. The current Knicks are pretty special.