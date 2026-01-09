Mock draft has Knicks staring right at the ideal Jordan Clarkson replacement

The New York Knicks have built a championship-caliber roster, but the need for depth in the shot creation department remains. It's an issue that could potentially be resolved internally, but when the 2026 NBA Draft comes around, it will likely be a priority.

Thankfully, Christopher Kline of FanSided.com has provided the Knicks with a compelling option for who can replace Jordan Clarkson and develop into a long-term problem solver: Brayden Burries.

Clarkson has been as advertised, combining bouts of inconsistency with explosive performances in pivotal moments. His performances have been in line with the reputation that the 2021 Sixth Man of the Year has secured over 12 NBA seasons.

Unfortunately, given that the 33-year-old Clarkson will become an unrestricted free agent next summer, a replacement will soon be needed. Kline has proposed that the Knicks select Burries at No. 28 overall in the 2026 NBA Draft.

"A lack of playmaking for others will sour some on Burries, but the scoring package is phenomenal. He’s a potent pull-up shooter, an aggressive, bullish slasher, and generally one of the most effective one-man engines in this draft."

Burries has some polarizing characteristics, but he's the instant offense type of player the Knicks need to help bolster the second unit in 2026-27 and beyond.

Knicks select Brayden Burries in Christopher Kline's latest mock draft

Burries started the 2025-26 season somewhat slowly, but has caught fire and stayed hot for the 15-0 Arizona Wildcats. He's helped Arizona move up to No. 1 in the country by thriving in his element and rebounding from poor showings against ranked opponents with stellar displays against a new crop of top competition.

That includes the 28 points and seven rebounds Burries posted against the No. 13 Alabama Crimson Tide and the 28 points he posted against the 9-6 Kansas State Wildcats.

Since scoring fewer than 10 points in four of his first games, Burries has turned a corner and sustained his excellence. In the 10 games since the aforementioned stretch, he's averaging 18.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.9 steals, and 1.8 three-point field goals made on .579/.353/.732 shooting.

With a fearless approach to scoring, three-level potential in isolation, and active hands on defense, Burries looks the part of a perfect on-paper fit in New York.

With Burries in the fold, the Knicks would have a chance to take pressure off of Jalen Brunson. As a reserve, Burries could play with a green light that permits mistakes and allows him to explore the depths of his potential as an isolation scoring threat who can operate with a clear focus in mind.

In the process, New York could find a talented player on a four-year rookie-scale contract who can replace Clarkson and ultimately become a key cog in the rotation for years to come.