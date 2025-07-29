Mitchell Robinson worry should keep Knicks fans up at night

Mitchell Robinson is the Knicks' longest-tenured player, and arguably their best pound-for-pound defender. He has been the subject of trade rumors for years now, but proved just how valuable he can be during the Knicks' playoff run. The biggest issue for Robinson, and one that should keep fans up at night, is his long injury history.

Robinson's career has been far from a walk in the park. He has played over 70 games only once in his seven years with the Knicks. He hasn't eclipsed the 60 games played mark since 2021-22 and only appeared in 17 regular-season games last season.

The Knicks' big man will turn 28 in the second half of the 2025-26 season, and injuries are unfortunately more likely as he continues to put more miles on his seven-foot-tall frame. He clearly is an incredibly important part of what the Knicks have built, but his health remains a massive question mark heading into the eighth year of his career.

The playoffs proved how valuable Robinson is

The Knicks looked like an entirely different team in the playoffs when Robinson was on the floor. He single-handedly transforms their defense, adding much-needed rim protection while also flashing the ability to defend on the perimeter and switch on pick-and-rolls with smaller players.

The Knicks were 4.8 points per 100 possessions worse on defense when Robinson was on the bench in the playoffs, according to pbpstats.com. Opposing teams also shot roughly seven percent better at the rim when Robinson was on the bench.

There is perhaps no player in the league who can impact the game through rebounding more than Robinson does. He is easily the best per-minute offensive rebounder in the league and was the main reason that the Knicks averaged 17 second-chance points per game in the playoffs.

Health remains a big question

His value on the court is undeniable. The issue, though, is Robinson hasn't been able to stay on the court. Many have speculated that the Knicks, as they did in the Eastern Conference Finals, will start Robinson alongside Karl-Anthony Towns.

The logic is sound, as Robinson's defense would help insulate Towns and the Knicks would dominate the glass on both ends of the floor. The problem is, can Robinson's body take that kind of workload for a full season?

When debating who the fifth starter should be for this team, Robinson's health concerns, perhaps more than any basketball-related argument, are the strongest case for why he should come off the bench.