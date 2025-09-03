Mitchell Robinson's future with the Knicks is crystal clear

The 2025-26 NBA season is just over one month away, and the Knicks have yet to give Mitchell Robinson a contract extension. James Edwards III of The Athletic, speaking on The Athletic NBA Daily, speculated that he won't get an extension before the start of the season and even discussed the possibility that the Knicks could move Robinson before the trade deadline to avoid the second apron.

If the Knicks were to make a big trade, Robinson does seem the most likely. He is on an expiring contract, and the Knicks are knocking at the door of the second apron, which comes with crippling financial limitations, while also making it harder to make trades, and limits adding players who have been bought out.

There is also the health aspect. Robinson is a very important piece for the Knicks, but the best ability is availability, as the old adage goes, and Robinson has struggled to be available. He only played 17 games last season and 31 games the year before. After playing over 60 games in each of his first two seasons, he only hit that mark once in the previous five seasons.

The Knicks could capitalize while his stock is high

While it is true that Robinson only appeared in 17 games last season, once he got healthy, Robinson showed just how valuable he can be. He was arguably the Knicks' most impactful player in the playoffs, anchoring the defense and dominating the glass on both ends of the floor.

In 18 playoff games, Robinson averaged 4.7 points and 7.1 rebounds, with 3.7 coming on the offensive glass, leading to plenty of second-chance opportunities.

The Knicks added another big man this offseason in Guerschon Yabusele, which could potentially make trading Robinson easier to stomach, especially if he gets off to a good start this season, building on his playoff performance last year. Plenty of teams would likely be intrigued by adding the Knicks' longest tenured player, as the league has started shifting back to more double-big lineups.

Moving him hurts their defense and rebounding

The downside of moving Robinson is the impact it would have on their defense and rebounding. Karl-Anthony Towns is an exceptional defensive rebounder, but he is a liability on defense. If the Knicks moved Robinson, they would have to rely heavily on the defense of their wings like OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges to help insulate Towns and Brunson, who also struggles on that end of the floor.