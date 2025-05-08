Mitchell Robinson proved exactly why he's Knicks' ultimate X-Factor

For all of the massive acquisitions the New York Knicks completed in 2024, perhaps not enough was said about the meaning of their most expensive loss. When the 2024 offseason rolled around, New York opted against finding a way to re-sign Isaiah Hartenstein and instead committed to Mitchell Robinson at center.

Trading for Karl-Anthony Towns admittedly changed the dynamic, but even as their new All-Star turned in a memorable campaign, Robinson remained the Knicks' ultimate X-Factor.

Robinson missed the Knicks' first 58 games in 2024-25, finally making his debut on Feb. 28. He appeared in 17 of New York's final 24 regular season games, inevitably struggling to make a consistent impact on winning.

Since the 2025 NBA Playoffs began, however, Robinson has turned in performances that have reminded Knicks fans of who he is.

Consistency remains elusive, but the peaks have been worth the wait. He posted 13 points, 11 rebounds, eight offensive boards, two blocks, and a pair of steals in Game 5 against the Detroit Pistons, and pulled down seven rebounds in just 20 minutes in Game 1 at the Boston Celtics.

It was Game 2 in Boston, however, that saw Robinson reveal how he has the capacity to make an impact that no Celtics player can match.

Mitchell Robinson provides interior value Celtics struggle to counter

Robinson was excellent in Game 2, posting six points, eight rebounds, three offensive boards, and three steals in just 22 minutes. Beyond the numbers, he was everywhere for New York, providing his signature brand of energy, length, and athleticism that few can keep up with.

It should thus come as no surprise that Robinson posted a game-high +/- of +19 in his 22 minutes of action—or that two of his three offensive boards were pulled down during the fourth quarter.

Robinson's most profound impact has been on the defensive end of the floor. He held Cade Cunningham scoreless, forcing the Pistons superstar to shoot 0-of-6 when he was the primary defender, and even worked the perimeter to cause Malik Beasley to shoot 3-of-9 from beyond the arc.

Fast forward to the Celtics series and the Knicks are benefiting just as much from Robinson's presence on the court.

New York is outscoring Boston by 34.5 points per 100 possessions when Robinson is on the floor. They're allowing a mind-blowing 80.2 points per 100 possessions during that time, which skyrockets to 108.6 when he isn't on the court.

Unsustainable as that may be, the reality is that Robinson has become the ultimate interior deterrant against the Celtics through two games.

A long series remains in the distance, and Robinson will need to continue to thrive against championship-caliber opponents such as Al Horford and Kristaps Porzingis. The level he's performed at through two games, however, has been nothing short of remarkable.

The Knicks will win by strength in numbers, but the ultimate X-Factor who will decide their future is Robinson—and he's thriving against Boston.