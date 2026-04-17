Mitchell Robinson has perfect opportunity to win the Knicks another playoff series

The New York Knicks don't seem to have any intentions of changing their starting lineup, which would keep their longest-tenured player in Mitchell Robinson on the bench. That said, the center isn't necessarily known for needing a ton of playing time to absolutely devastate opponents' rebounding efforts.

Especially with Atlanta Hawks backup center Jock Landale getting ruled out for the first couple of weeks of the NBA Playoffs, the Knicks' front court has no excuse not to dominate the Hawks' crew of big men.

That's why, even though he'll be coming off of the bench, Robinson is primed to serve as the "X-factor" in this series for New York. The Hawks really only have Onyeka Okongwu to counter his size and impact on the glass. If he could handle Joel Embiid and left Jarrett Allen talking about the lights being "too bright," it doesn't seem like Okongwu is going to fare much better against the 7-footer.

Robinson primed to swing Hawks series in Knicks' favor, big-time

On Thursday's episode of The Zach Lowe Show, the nominal host and analyst Kirk Goldsberry discussed rebounding as a defining characteristic of both squads in this series. But both seemed clear on which of the two teams had the advantage in this category.

"Both of these teams, post-Trae Young Hawks and the New York Knicks, pride themselves on cleaning up the glass," Goldsberry explained. "And so, I think a lot of this series is going to be, one, in those sort of unglamorous moments where a ball ricochets off the rim, will Mitchell Robinson be able to do what he's done in big moments and just sort of torch an opponent with rebound, after rebound, after rebound? Or will the Hawks win that battle?"

Goldsberry went on to ask about Landale's health, to which Lowe responded that the Australian big man would be out for at least two more weeks. That leaves the Hawks with Mo Gueye, who both hosts agreed might not have the size to be able to adequately deal with Robinson, and the center they just tacked onto their roster in Tony Bradley.

Regardless of who the Hawks throw at Robinson, though, it doesn't seem likely that they'll be able to handle the 7-foot "Blockness Monster" that New York has patrolling the paint on both ends of the court.

The Knicks managed Robinson's health all season long with the open intent of helping him enter their eventual playoff run with as much of his health as possible. The center seems ready to go – and has a dream matchup ahead of him to get the ball rolling.