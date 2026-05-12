Mitchell Robinson is Knicks' ultimate X-Factor as colossal burden falls to him

Whether the New York Knicks face the Cleveland Cavaliers or Detroit Pistons in the 2026 Eastern Conference Finals, Mitchell Robinson will be under the spotlight. Both Cleveland and Detroit have talented interiors that include All-Stars and the ability to play two-big lineups.

Though Karl-Anthony Towns is the Knicks' All-Star down low, Robinson should have every opportunity to make a massive statement ahead of free agency.

Cleveland employs a starting lineup that includes 2025 Defensive Player of the Year Evan Mobley and 2022 All-Star Jarrett Allen. Both players are capable of hurting the Knicks on either end of the floor, which could call for an alteration to New York's starting lineup.

Whether or not that change comes to pass, it's easy to envision a scenario in which Robinson and Towns share the court against Allen and Mobley.

Detroit, meanwhile, has an All-Star center in Jalen Duren and an elite defender as a backup in Isaiah Stewart. Whether they share the court or play separately, the truth remains that the Knicks will need Robinson to at least match Stewart's impact on the glass and along the defensive interior.

In either situation, Robinson could make the type of statement that not only secures him a hefty new contract, but solidifies his Knicks legacy.

No matter who Knicks face, Mitchell Robinson will have a tough matchup

The good news for New York is that Robinson has played against both Cleveland and Detroit in 2025-26. The less ideal truth, however, is that he and the Knicks have experienced varying degrees of success across those encounters.

If New York is going to advance to the NBA Finals, however, then Robinson will need to help stabilize those efforts.

Robinson posted 13 rebounds, including eight offensive boards, during a December win over Cleveland. He also managed 11 points, 16 rebounds, and another eight offensive boards during a February loss. If nothing else, it's proof he can torment the Cavaliers on the glass.

Against Detroit, however, Robinson followed a 10-rebound performance in January by recording a combined 11 points and nine boards in 39 minutes across two February battles.

Though the matter is bigger than numbers, Robinson looked out of sorts against Detroit by his lofty personal standards. That only acts to increase the pressure he'll face to perform when the time ultimately comes for New York to vindicate itself in a postseason environment.

Towns has stolen the show in many respects up this point in the playoffs, but it's Robinson who may ultimately decide if the Knicks can reach the NBA Finals.