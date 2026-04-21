Knicks raise serious red flag they need Miles McBride to resolve

One look at the box score might suggest that the New York Knicks received a decent showing from their second unit during Game 2 of their first-round series against the Atlanta Hawks. Mitchell Robinson had 13 points and seven rebounds in 18 minutes, Jordan Clarkson tallied seven points and five rebounds in 11 minutes, and Jose Alvarado had three assists in nine minutes.

Unfortunately, only two Knicks reserves scored even a single point in Game 2 against the Hawks—an unsustainable formula for success that Miles McBride must fix.

Knicks reserves other than Clarkson and Robinson shot a combined 0-of-7 from the field and 0-of-3 from beyond the arc. They combined for five turnovers to zero points and three assists, and ultimately failed to offer the relief the starters needed.

Considering New York lost by just one point, 107-106, one can't help but feel as though a better performance from the second unit could've swung the outcome in their favor.

New York managed an identical 20 bench points in Game 1, when they won 113-102. Four different players scored, however, which may seem inconsequential, but gave the Knicks a greater degree of unpredictability on the offensive end of the floor.

The question is: Is McBride ready to step up and lead the second unit so soon after returning from an extended injury absence?

Knicks need Miles McBride to step up and elevate thin second unit

McBride missed 28 games between Jan. 28 and Mar. 26. He appeared in six of the Knicks' final eight regular season games, even posting 21 points on 8-of-15 shooting during New York's finale and inspiring faith that he could return to the level that had many praising him as a Sixth Man of the Year candidate.

Unfortunately, McBride has combined for six points on 2-of-9 shooting from the field through the first two games of the playoff series against the Hawks.

Though it's understandable for McBride to need time to get back to his pre-injury level, the Knicks are now in dangerous territory with the series tied 1-1. The Hawks will head back to Atlanta with home-court advantage in their favor, and the Knicks need their bench to step up if they hope to pull off a road victory.

Thankfully, McBride has the talent and regular season results to suggest he can be the exact player they need to help avoid disaster.

McBride averaged 12.0 points and 2.7 three-point field goals made in 26.3 minutes per game on .423/.413/.787 shooting during the 2025-26 regular season. If he can even come close to that level of production in the playoffs, then the Knicks' elite starting five will be all the more effective.

If McBride fails to reach the level the Knicks need him to, however, then this could be a long series and a potentially short postseason.