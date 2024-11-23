Miles McBride's injury status and update ahead of Knicks vs. Jazz Nov. 23
The New York Knicks are one of only four teams above .500 in the Eastern Conference and are riding a four-game win streak. They hope to extend the streak to five on Saturday against the worst team in the Western Conference.
The Jazz have won only two games this season and have lost their last four. Utah's most recent loss came on Thursday against a San Antonio team without Victor Wembanyama. Lauri Markkanen led the Jazz with 27 points (8-of-17).
Like the Knicks, the Jazz are dealing with some injuries. Second-year forward Taylor Hendricks is out for the season, one starter is listed as out for the game against New York, and two other starters are questionable.
The Knicks will be without Mitchell Robinson and Precious Achiuwa, but fans hope Miles McBride will return after missing several games.
Miles McBride's status for tonight's game vs. Jazz
Miles McBride (left knee inflammation) is listed as questionable.
UPDATE: Miles McBride is out.
Walker Kessler's status for tonight's game vs. Knicks
Walker Kessler (hip) is listed as questionable. New York engaged in trade talks for Kessler over the summer before the KAT trade, but Utah's price was too high.
UPDATE: Walker Kessler is available.
Jordan Clarkson's status for tonight's game vs. Knicks
Jordan Clarkson (foot) is listed as questionable.
UPDATE: Jordan Clarkson is available.
Knicks injury report
Miles McBride (knee) is questionable. Precious Achiuwa (hamstring), Mitchell Robinson (ankle), and Kevin McCullar Jr. (knee) are out.
UPDATE: Miles McBride is out.
Jazz injury report
Jordan Clarkson (foot) and Walker Kessler (hip) are questionable. Kyle Filipowski (ankle) and Taylor Hendricks (leg) are out.
UPDATE: Jordan Clarkson and Walker Kessler are available.
Projected starting lineups tonight
New York: Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart, OG Anunoby, Karl-Anthony Towns
Utah: Keyonte George, Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen, John Collins, Walker Kessler (if he plays)
How to watch Knicks at Jazz Nov. 23
New York at Utah won't be nationally televised, but the game will be available on NBA League Pass, MSG Networks, and the Gotham Sports App. Tip-off is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET.
Knicks' next five regular-season games
Monday, Nov. 25: Knicks at Nuggets (9 p.m. ET)
Wednesday, Nov. 27: Knicks at Mavericks (7:30 p.m. ET)
Friday, Nov. 29: Knicks at Hornets (12 p.m. ET)*
Sunday, Dec. 1: Pelicans at Knicks (6 p.m. ET)
Tuesday, Dec. 3: Magic at Knicks (7:30 p.m. ET)*
* = NBA Cup game