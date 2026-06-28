Miles Bridges may deliver Knicks a bigger threat even without LaMelo Ball

The Charlotte Hornets are building a legitimate threat to the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference. They are one of the most intriguing up-and-coming teams in the NBA, and while some may disagree with their decision to trade LaMelo Ball, they are slowly building a new identity. Naz Reid is the new face in town, but the Miles Bridges trade is another step in that.

Charlotte added Grayson Allen and Royce O’Neale in the trade. It also added a 2033 first-round pick from the Phoenix Suns, which could be a very valuable asset for them to work with. And even though Ball is now with the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Hornets could be in an even better spot now.

The Hornets’ new identity could be an even bigger threat to the Knicks.

Hornets are becoming a legit threat to the Knicks

Charles Lee has put the Hornets in a great position. Down the stretch of the regular season this past year, the Hornets were one of the best teams in the NBA, and they are in a position to build on that next season.

Trading Ball and Bridges marked an end to the old Hornets. They are moving forward with a more well-rounded identity, getting rid of the players of the past era (which failed).

Ball is one of the best (and perhaps underrated) offensive organizers in the league, and an electric scorer, but he comes with risks. High turnover numbers, rough defense, and injury concerns.

Bridges hasn’t been very good in recent years. His on/off numbers have been brutal, and the Hornets may be better off without him, especially considering how much value they got back for him in a deal.

And in the two trades – the Ball and Bridges deals – Charlotte got back some great players. Reid looks like one of the team’s big men of the future, and Allen is a high-level, high-volume three-point shooter. As is O’Neale.

The Knicks are still poised to enter next season as the favorite in the East. And teams like the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat could be major threats.

But the Hornets are now poised to be one of the sneakiest threats in the Eastern Conference. Coby White, Kon Knueppel, Brandon Miller, Reid, and Moussa Diabate make up a great core moving forward.

The Hornets seem perfectly set up to be one of the East’s sleeper teams. They may pose yet another threat to the Knicks next year.

New York needs to watch out for Charlotte.