Mike Brown may have uncovered a new wrinkle the Knicks will need again

Everybody has focused on Mike Brown’s decision to leave Karl-Anthony Towns on the bench for a majority of the fourth quarter in the New York Knicks’ win over the Portland Trail Blazers. Something else happened, though, that is perhaps just as noteworthy:

Brown closed the game without any big men.

With just under two minutes to play, Deuce McBride was subbed in for Mitchell Robinson, leaving the Knicks with a five-man center-less unit of him, Jalen Brunson, OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges, and Josh Hart. That group stayed on the floor the rest of the way, in what was their first batch of court time together for the season.

And given Brown’s clear, ever-present appetite for experimentation, this may not be the last time we see those five together.

Center-less lineups could be a Knicks secret weapon

New York isn’t suddenly going to make this no-center quintet its new crunch-time default. Towns is too good to remain a clutch-minutes castoff, and makes too much money. Writing Robinson out of the crunch-time script would be bonkers as well. His defensive and rebounding impacts are undeniable.

Still, there are matchups and circumstances under which it makes sense. The Blazers game was a perfect example.

Portland is among the teams least afraid of downsizing its frontcourt. Donovan Clingan was the only big man to log clutch action against New York, and he didn’t play start-to-finish of that stretch.

Downsizing against these types of lineups isn’t just an avenue worth exploration. It’s a possible cheat code. New York is better suited to switch everything, even with Brunson in the fold, and (pretty much) unlocks five-out spacing while giving the offense five guys who can break down defenses off the dribble.

All of these offensive benefits apply to a lineup with Towns as the lone big. But the defense in those minutes remains shaky. And the offense will never truly operate at the peak of its versatility during Robinson’s run.

Rebounding could become an issue during these stints. You’re also giving up size versus any team with proper centers. But that’s why you reserve it for the right matchups—of which there are more than many realize.

This is a lineup the Knicks might need again

The Boston Celtics, Toronto Raptors, Charlotte Hornets, and Indiana Pacers are all teams against which this group could be used. It could certainly work against the Miami Heat when Bam Adebayo is at center. The Knicks could try it out against the Milwaukee Bucks, since their centers aren’t typically assigned to Giannis Antetokounmpo, and neither Myles Turner nor Bobby Portis Jr. is the most physically imposing big.

Rolling without a 5 against the Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic is a no-go. Ditto for the Cleveland Cavaliers—except when they have Evan Mobley at center, which is fairly frequently. The Philadelphia 76ers are often small enough when Joel Embiid is on the bench, too.

Looking ahead to potential NBA Finals matchups, the no-center look may not be as valuable. It is likely dead-on-arrival versus the Minnesota Timberwolves, Houston Rockets, Denver Nuggets, and San Antonio Spurs. It is, however, potentially playable against the reigning champion Oklahoma City Thunder…whenever Isaiah Hartenstein is off the floor.

Again, this is not about having the Knicks play without a big for 25-plus minutes every game. It is about useful optionality.

And between the games and minutes Robinson can’t always play, Towns’ relative inconsistency and defensive warts, and the ability for Anunoby and Hart to effectively guard up, the Knicks’ guards-and-wings-only lineup could be one they not only try, but actively need later.