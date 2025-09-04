Mike Brown's job with the Knicks hinges on unlocking key wing

It was an up-and-down first year with the Knicks for Mikal Bridges. He had some great showings in December and in the playoffs, but most fans, and probably Bridges himself, would say he didn't meet expectations. Bridges and Tom Thibodeau never seemed to mesh, and now Mike Brown will need to find a way to get the best out of him.

It is not worth it to debate whether or not Bridges was worth the half a dozen first-round picks that the Knicks shipped out to get him. At this point, they are bought into the idea that he can help them win a title, even doubling down on the decision this summer by giving him a new four-year, $150 million contract extension.

James Edwards III recently named Bridges as the player who needs to take the biggest step forward offensively on the Knicks. Speaking on The Athletic NBA Daily, Edwards III explained how Bridges struggled from three and rarely got to the free-throw line in his first season on the Knicks.

The Knicks need more on offense

Bridges is a great mid-range shooter. As Edwards III noted, he is one of the most efficient shooters in the league on middies. While that is a great tool to have in your bag, the Knicks will need him to be more efficient from deep, specifically on above-the-break attempts, where Bridges generated just 0.95 points per shot, according to league tracking data.

Among the 125 players who attempted at least 200 above-the-break threes last season, Bridges' 0.95 points per shot ranked 110th. That simply isn't good enough. To Bridges' credit, he was great from the corners last season. Still, the Knicks need him to be a tertiary shot creator, not someone who just stands in the corner.

In that same breath, Bridges was one of the best finishers in the league last season, if you simply look at field goal percentage at the rim. That said, a huge portion of Bridges' rim attempts came uncontested on cuts or in transition. Getting efficient looks isn't a bad thing by any means, but the Knicks need him to get to the rim off the bounce and finish at a high level as well.

They also need more on defense

Bridges proved not to be the elite point-of-attack defender that the Knicks thought they were getting from the Nets. He struggles with contact and screen navigation and got beaten off the dribble far too easily and often last season. He is still a plus defender, specifically off-ball with his excellent length, but the Knicks need him to up his aggression on that end of the floor as well.