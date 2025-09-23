Mike Brown may have secretly revealed who will start for the Knicks

One of the biggest questions about the Knicks heading into the 2025-26 NBA season is what their starting lineup will look like. It was a question Mike Brown was asked almost immediately at the Knicks' Media Day, and while he didn't give a direct answer, he made it clear that the Knicks want to have the floor spaced, which suggests that Miles McBride could slide into a starting role.

Again, Brown didn't reveal any player by name, instead saying that regardless of who is on the floor, the Knicks want to play fast with the floor spaced, while also being physical on the defensive end of the floor. Starting McBride accomplishes both of those things.

There are three main options to be the fifth starter

Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, and Karl-Anthony Towns are all locks to be in the starting lineup on opening night. The question is, who will be the fifth starter?

There are three main options for who will fill that slot. First, there is Josh Hart, who was the fifth starter last season and for most of the playoffs. Then there is Mitchell Robinson, the Knicks' longest-tenured player, who slid into the starting lineup during the playoffs last season.

Then there is Mile McBride, the versatile guard who can space the floor and defend opposing ball-handlers. There are other options, too, of course, like starting Jordan Clarkson, although that seems less likely to happen.

McBride fits what Brown wants

If we look at those three options, then revisit the comments that Brown made, McBride seems like the clear choice. Hart can play fast and is great in transition, but he mucks things up in the halfcourt because of his lack of shooting.

Robinson makes the Knicks' defense much more formidable, but it is hard to play fast with two big men on the floor, and Robinson is far from a floor-spacing big.

That leaves McBride, who is capable of playing fast and is a great floor spacer. Most of his shot diet consists of taking threes, and he cannot be guarded by the opposing team's center, as was often the case for Hart last year.

McBride is also a fantastic defender. Perhaps more importantly, he is the best-equipped player on the Knicks' roster to guard opposing ball-handlers, especially smaller and quicker guards, which gave Bridges plenty of headaches last season. In short, McBride checks every box that Brown has. Starting him is the Knicks' greatest path to success.