Mikal Bridges quietly shows slump can’t last forever as Knicks close the gap

New York Knicks wing Mikal Bridges has spent the past month enduring endless criticism from every corner of the NBA world. He scored 25 points on 10-of-17 shooting on Mar. 1, but proceeded to average 8.3 points on .349/.243/.750 shooting over the next nine games.

With two straight strong and efficient showings, however, Bridges has reminded the doom-and-gloom crowd that slumps rarely become the new norm for high-level players in their prime. In turn, the Knicks have pulled within .004 winning percentage points of the No. 2 seed.

Bridges helped propel the Knicks to a 145-113 win over the Washington Wizards on Mar. 22 with 14 points and six assists in 30 minutes of play. He shot 6-of-11 from the field and 2-of-4 from beyond the arc in a refreshingly efficient performance.

The next time out, Bridges tallied 14 points, seven assists, two rebounds, and a block while shooting 4-of-10 from beyond the arc in a 121-116 victory against the New Orleans Pelicans.

In a span of two games, Bridges scored 28 points, dished out 13 assists, and buried six of his 14 attempts from beyond the arc. During the second outing, he also played 37 invaluable minutes as New York held on for a win against a New Orleans side that was 5-2 over its previous seven games.

With Bridges all but inevitably returning to form when the Knicks need him most, perhaps the dramatics can take a backseat to a more thorough evaluation of where he fits.

Mikal Bridges looking like himself again as Knicks approach No. 2 seed

New York gave up a mountain of assets to acquire Bridges. It's a simple fact that can't be erased from history, no matter how badly critics would like to do so. That's particularly true due to the fact that three of the first-round picks that were sent to Brooklyn, as well as a pick swap, have yet to convey.

For as divisive as the trade may be, the one and only question that actually matters moving forward is this: Is Bridges helping the Knicks compete for a championship or hurting the cause?

For better or worse, the assets have been lost. Difficult as it may be, Knicks fans and critics need to come to terms with that fact. It can't be changed, no matter how frustrated one might become, and there is thus no real value in revisiting an event that will continue to exist in history.

What can be evaluated as a fluid and evolving situation, however, is Bridges' value to the Knicks. And it doesn't need to be weighed against what's already done.

Mikal Bridges is criticized for trade and contract more than quality of play

Defensively, Bridges ranks in the 93rd percentile in matchup difficulty, the 83rd percentile in perimeter isolation defense and the 95th percentile in ball screen navigation, per Basketball Index. He's No. 2 in the NBA in off-ball chaser defense.

That's consistent with the defensive value Bridges has displayed on film despite being arguably misused in more of an on-ball capacity despite his primary strength being off-ball defense.

Offensively, Bridges is shooting efficiently at a clip of .485/.375/.826. He's also third on the Knicks in assists and fourth in scoring. Unfortunately, nuance is lost due to his low-ish scoring numbers. Never mind the fact that he's cleared a path for OG Anunoby's emergence as a third option.

Thankfully, Bridges appears to be breaking out of his slump and playing at a level that should soften the criticism that seems to be rooted more in what was given up than what was gained.