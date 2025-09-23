Mikal Bridges says exactly what Knicks fans want to hear about his extension choice

The New York Knicks solidified a key cornerstone's future with the franchise when it signed Mikal Bridges to a four-year, $150 million extension. Much has been said about what Bridges' market value actually was, but the bottom line is that he's signed to the Knicks through at least 2028-29.

One of the driving forces behind Bridges' decision to sign an extension with the Knicks was to prove how committed he is to winning by taking less than what was available to him.

Whether or not readers feel Bridges is worth $37.5 million per season, it's a lower figure than what he could've requested. The Knicks entered negotiations with minimal leverage after giving up five first-round draft picks and a pick swap to acquire him in 2024.

Rather than utilizing that truth to his advantage and negotiating for every last penny he could secure, Bridges accepted a new contract that permitted New York to operate with relative flexibility.

"If I came here, preaching about how much I want to win, and I try to take every dollar to make it difficult for the organization? I'll seem like a fraud. That's not who I am. I want to win bad."



It's a growing trend amongst Knicks players to accept less than they could in order to put a deep and competitive team in the best possible position to not only win, but sustain their growth.

Bridges turned in a strong first season with the Knicks, excelling on both ends of the floor. He averaged 17.6 points, 3.7 assists, 3.2 rebounds, 0.9 steals, and 2.0 three-point field goals made per game on .500/.354/.814 shooting.

Bridges was the focal point of criticism for his early-season shooting form troubles, but he more than compensated for his struggles in other areas of the game.

Bridges averaged a surprising 5.1 assists per game after Mar. 1—a stellar response to the need for someone to step up with Jalen Brunson sidelined by a Mar. 6 ankle injury. He also continued to excel as a defender and showed impressive poise as a shot creator.

The latter ability was on display during the 2025 NBA Playoffs, when Bridges scored 25 points to help close out the Detroit Pistons and 22 in the decisive win over the Boston Celtics.

Having contributed significantly to the Knicks' first Conference Finals appearance since 2000, Bridges' case for a larger contract was strong. Much as Brunson accepted a discount, however, Bridges prioritized the team over his personal gains.

That should help New York keep the band together moving forward, as well as continue its efforts to create adequate depth to spell its top-tier starting lineup.

The hope in 2025-26 is that Bridges will take another step forward with a Knicks team that has legitimate championship aspirations. New York would've been one of the favorites to win the East regardless, but injuries to Tyrese Haliburton and Jayson Tatum may have eliminated the Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers from contention.

If that proves to be the case, then Bridges' team-first mentality and pivotal versatility will undoubtedly make him one of the driving forces behind New York's hopeful success.