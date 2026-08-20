Mikal Bridges' absurd ironman streak could see him pass 3 Hall of Famers in 2026-27

Knock on wood. I don’t want to jinx it.

Even though Mikal Bridges has spent just the last two of his eight NBA seasons with the New York Knicks, most fans of the team should be aware that he hasn’t missed a game yet in his career. The durability feat is remarkable, as it is happening in what is a high-paced era.

Turning 30 years old on August 30, Bridges has the eighth-longest consecutive-games streak in NBA history. And another healthy year should place him in the top five once next season is complete.

Bridges can move past three Hall of Famers this year if he stays healthy

Six hundred thirty-eight games and counting.

That’s how many games Bridges has appeared in during the regular season, and, as mentioned, he’s never sat out. If Bridges can go the entire 2026–27 season without missing an outing, that would increase his total to 720 games played.

That would move him up to fifth on the all-time list. With 33 more consecutive games, he’ll pass Artis Gilmore (670); 45 more will put him past former Knicks great Harry Gallatin (682); and if Bridges appears in each of New York’s first 69 games in 2026–27, he will also pass Dolph Schayes (706).

Bridges is also second all-time in games played without missing one to start a career, although he won’t be able to move up to first next season. The leader there is Red Kerr, who was available for 844 straight games to begin his career. That means Bridges won’t be able to surpass him until a little past the midway point of the 2028–29 season.

He also still has a long way to go to catch the all-time record holder, A.C. Green, who played in a remarkable 1,192 consecutive games, a streak that spanned from 1986 until 2001. Bridges passed Andre Miller late last season for the longest streak that began in 2000 or later, as Miller’s streak reached 632 games from 2003 to 2010.

Keep in mind that Bridges' streak actually extends prior to his NBA career. In his three seasons at Villanova, he played in 116 out of a possible 116 games.

Last season, the main question surrounding Bridges was: Would he prove to be worth all the picks the Knicks gave up to acquire him from the Nets? The answer to that is a resounding yes after New York won the championship.

Now, the question is: Will he ever miss a game?