Mark Jackson is absolutely delusional after Knicks rant

When the New York Knicks announced Mike Brown as their new head coach, former Golden State Warriors coach Mark Jackson was not shy in holding back his frustration. Jackson took to social media with a message that was a little bit shocking, to say the least:

“You’re more than qualified, your resume says you’re more than qualified, your body of work says you’re more than qualified, so it’s easy to get depressed...Well, it didn’t happen for a reason. The worst place to be in this world is outside the will of God… What’s yours is yours. Stay ready, so you don’t have to get ready.”

Mark Jackson with a message on the same day Mike Brown had his Knicks press conference 👀 pic.twitter.com/PouVS6BPzm — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) July 8, 2025

Jackson’s words reveal the raw disappointment of a man who feels overlooked. Having been an important architect behind the Warriors’ rise, Jackson has not coached in over a decade. The sting of missing out on a high-profile opportunity like the Knicks’ head coaching job hits hard. But the truth is the NBA is a ruthless business, where qualifications alone do not always guarantee a spot; being relevant right now matters just as much.

That is why Mike Brown is deserving of the role

Brown’s coaching resume is fresh and full of recent accomplishments. He recently led the Sacramento Kings to their first playoff appearance in 17 years, earned two Coach of the Year awards, and boasts four NBA championship rings as an assistant. His ability to coach in today’s NBA environment and manage star talent makes him an ideal fit for the Knicks’ current roster.

New York’s core, led by All-NBA talents Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns, needs a coach who can orchestrate a dynamic offense. Brown’s reputation for designing fluid offensive schemes and managing personalities fits the bill perfectly. Add in key bench players like Jordan Clarkson, and Brown has options to keep the offense sharp and versatile. There is a reason he led the Kings to the top-ranked offense in 2022-23.

At the end of the day, the Eastern Conference is wide open. Multiple stars, like the Boston Celtics's Jayson Tatum and the Indiana Pacers's Tyrese Haliburton, are expected to miss a lot of time during the regular season. This means that the Knicks should be poised to take advantage. With Mike Brown at the helm, they have a coach who might get them over the hump and give New York a real shot at an NBA title for the first time in over 50 years.