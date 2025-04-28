Malik Beasley issues warning to the Knicks about the rest of the series

Malik Beasley was the league's best catch-and-shoot 3-point specialist this year. He took 568 of them in the regular season, 111 more than anyone else, and knocked them down at a 43.1 percent clip.

His perimeter spacing and veteran presence were huge contributing factors to the Pistons' success this year, and he was recognized for it by finishing second in Sixth Man of the Year Voting.

The shooting success hasn't continued in the playoffs for Beasley, however. Through the first four games of the playoffs, he has gone just 12 of 39 (30.8 percent) from deep. In Game 3, he went two of 10 from three, which was the second-worst 3-point percentage of his Detroit tenure when he has attempted at least 10 of them.

Malik Beasley had his 2nd worst 3pt shooting game of the year in game 3. Can he bounce back in Game 4? #Detroitbasketball



(Viz by @aop_nba) pic.twitter.com/iEi55HxPN4 — ALL NBA Podcast (@ALLCITY_NBA) April 26, 2025

Things got marginally better for Beasley in Game 4, where he went three of nine (33.3 percent) from behind the arc. Still, it wasn't enough for the Pistons, who dropped to 1-3 in the series.

After Game 4, Beasley stressed that it didn't have to do with the quality of looks that the Pistons were getting from three, saying, "We got great looks, we just have to knock them down."

Not losing confidence

Even after dropping the pivotal Game 4, Beasley seems to have complete faith that the Pistons can pull off a historic turnaround against the Knicks.

First to 4 not 3 😊 #historycontinued — Malik Beasley (@mbeasy5) April 28, 2025

History is not on Beasley's and the Pistons' side, though. Only 13 teams in NBA history have come back from down 3-1 in a best-of-seven series to win. One of the teams that has accomplished the feat does happen to be the Detroit Pistons, who pulled off the miraculous comeback against the Orlando Magic in the first round in 2003.

Even facing the uphill battle, Beasley stressed that the Pistons' confidence will not waver. Speaking to the media following Game 4, Beasley said the message in the locker room was, "Stay together, grit and grind, our backs against the wall, and we love that. We'll make it happen and do what we gotta do, bring it back here, one game at a time."

Knicks will try to shut Beasley up

The Knicks, meanwhile, will do everything in their power to close the series out on their home floor in Game 5. With Brunson going to the locker room with what appeared to be a serious leg injury in Game 4, the Knicks would love to end the series against the chippy Pistons before having to return to Detroit.

Outside of the obvious fact that every team would want to win every game, the extra days of rest could make all the difference in the world for the hobbled Brunson before they possibly face off against the defending champions in the second round.