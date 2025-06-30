The LeBron-to-New York fantasy isn't happening and it’s time to move on

LeBron James opted into his $52.6 million player option for the 2025–26 season with the Los Angeles Lakers, but according to reports, is evaluating his future in LA. The notion that he could want to move immediately led to Knicks fans firing up the trade machine to try to find a way to get James to the Knicks. While the offseason is a fun time to dream about a big star coming to your favorite team, LeBron to the Knicks is indeed just a dream, one that the Knicks' front office would be foolish to make a reality.

Reporting on @SportsCenter -- LeBron James opts in on $52.6 million for the 2025-26 season but is evaluating his Lakers future: pic.twitter.com/ZQWEJLUNqo — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 29, 2025

LeBron James is arguably the best player to ever put on a basketball jersey. He is the league's all-time leading scorer, a multi-time MVP and champion, and a million other accomplishments, each more impressive than the last. All that said, he is entering his record-setting 23rd season in the league and will be turning 41 halfway through the season.

The Knicks are entering a championship window, and that window gets dramatically smaller if you move a starter for James.

The Knicks need to avoid James the same way they did Durant

To be clear, James hasn't asked for a trade. It is the same sort of cryptic messaging he has used to apply pressure on his front office in the past. For all we know, this could just be his way of publicly telling Rob Pelinka to go sign Deandre Ayton. There has also been no credible reporting suggesting that the Knicks would be interested in James if he were to be shopped.

If James did ask out, I am sure the Knicks, along with almost every team in the league, would at least make a phone call. However, the price to land him would mean shipping out Karl-Anthony Towns or some combination of other players, which would gut a roster that already had depth concerns.

It is the same reason that the Knicks were smart to stay out of the Kevin Durant sweepstakes, even after it became publicaly known that Durant had interest in the Knicks.

The Knicks should save assets for Giannis

The other reason to avoid any potential James trade is that Giannis Antetokounmpo could potentially force his way out of Milwaukee at some point this offseason or next season. The Knicks would be wise to save any available assets for that situation, or at least those they didn't already waste in the Mikal Bridges trade.