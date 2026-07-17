Latest LeBron James rumor puts Knicks on an island if the dots truly connect

The New York Knicks have been basking in the glory of their incredible NBA Championship run. But as they’ve been enjoying that, LeBron James-mania has taken over the NBA. A ton of teams are interested. In fact, Rich Paul, James’ long-time agent, reportedly told Brian Windhorst that 27 teams have reached out. However, if you connect some dots, it feels like the Knicks aren’t one of those teams.

After winning the title, the Knicks may not be in a huge rush to mess up their team chemistry. They have an elite group of guys in place, and bringing in someone like James – who will inevitably soak up touches and need the ball – could mess up what is clearly a good thing in New York.

Plus, when you consider a couple of the other teams that may not be interested, it makes sense to include the Knicks are one of them.

The Knicks may not want LeBron James

In my mind, only three teams in the entire league are in a place where they could completely shut down the idea of bringing James to town: The Knicks, the Oklahoma City Thunder, and the San Antonio Spurs.

The logic for the Knicks is exactly what I just explained: The chemistry. Bringing in a high-usage player like James would definitely affect what they have going. And what they have going just won them a title.

Then, there’s the case for the Thunder. OKC won a championship two years ago. It knows it has a winning formula, even though it lost in Game 7 of the Western Conference finals this year. Add in the Thunder’s current finances, and bringing James in doesn’t make too much sense.

Lastly, the Spurs. San Antonio has an elite young core. If the Spurs brought James in, it could disrupt the development of their young guys, which already proved it can win at a high level.

However, Windhorst revealed that there has been at least a little bit of conversation between the Spurs and Paul. That means, they are likely included in the 27 teams who have inquired about James.

Connecting those dots, that leaves two logical teams as the ones that haven’t reached out about James: The Knicks and the Thunder. And if you’re wondering why the number is 27 instead of 28, well, James already said he’s not returning to the Lakers.

So, based on all that logic, it would make sense that the Knicks are one of the teams that hasn’t reached out about signing James this summer.