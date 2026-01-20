Latest Draymond Green comment should only make Knicks fans laugh

Draymond Green and Karl-Anthony Towns aren’t exactly the best of friends. The latest tilt between the Golden State Warriors and New York Knicks highlighted that. Green grabbed Towns’ ankle and pulled him down, earning himself a Flagrant 1, and the quotes about the situation should do nothing but make fans laugh.

During the game, Towns made sure Green knew he wasn’t backing down. The two exchanged words, and Green ended up making a comment about Towns on his podcast, The Draymond Green Show: “One thing KAT can’t do is call me a front runner. His voice changes too much to call someone a front runner, because we don’t really know which KAT we’re getting.”

It may annoy Towns. It may annoy Knicks fans. But there’s nothing to do but laugh.

Draymond Green's beef with Karl-Anthony Towns is just funny at this point

Green has made a career of these sorts of comments. He’s never afraid to say exactly what he’s thinking, which is a trait that a lot of players can’t lay claim to.

People may not like what he has to say, and it can get him in trouble from time to time, but it’s just Draymond being Draymond. Now, that also doesn’t take away from the ridiculousness of the statement.

Draymond Green says Karl-Anthony Towns can’t call anybody a front runner because his voice changes too much



Towns calling Green a frontrunner is one thing. But the response of making fun of someone’s voice is as silly as it is useless. Who cares what Towns sounds like?

Again, none of that matters. Green can say whatever he wants. Towns can say whatever he wants. Nothing is going to come of it. It’s just a funny situation: Two NBA players going back-and-forth making fun of each other on the internet. That’s all Knicks fans should take away from the ordeal.

Green pulled Towns down by the ankle in the middle of the game. Then, when the Warriors were about to win the game, Green started talking trash. So, Towns said something.

Then, the entire thing got escalated by Green making a ridiculous comment on his podcast, which, of course, went viral on social media because of how much fans like to make fun of Town’s voice.

None. Of. It. Matters.

That’s why it’s funny. Neither of the two players is going to actually do anything about anything. It’s not like they’re going to get in a boxing ring and settle the score.

Green’s idea of the best way of responding to Towns was to go on his podcast, make fun of his voice, and let social media do the rest. Do you see how ridiculous that all sounds?

That’s why it’s funny. The whole thing is just funny.