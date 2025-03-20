LaMelo Ball's injury status and update ahead of Knicks vs. Hornets March 20

New York Knicks fans know by now not to look at a game in March on the road against the 17-51 Hornets as an automatic win, especially after Wednesday's loss to a San Antonio team without Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox.

Josh Hart said after the loss to the Spurs that he and his teammates weren't there "mentally or physically" and were "fatigued." It doesn't help that they'll play the second half of a back-to-back in Charlotte, but as Hart said, they need to dig deep mentally.

The Hornets began March with four straight losses but have won three of their six games since then. LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges didn't play in Tuesday's 134-102 loss to the Hawks, but both are on track to play against the Knicks.

New York is 2-0 against Charlotte this season, but the NBA Cup win on Nov. 29 came down to the wire, 99-98. It'd be preferable if the Knicks replicated their 125-101 win on Dec. 5. They may be tired, but Wednesday's inexcusable loss should sting enough to give New York the extra fuel it needs.

LaMelo Ball's injury status for tonight's game vs. Knicks

LaMelo Ball (right wrist soreness) is listed as probable.

Miles McBride's injury status for tonight's game vs. Hornets

Miles McBride (groin contusion) is listed as questionable.

Mitchell Robinson's injury status for tonight's game vs. Hornets

Mitchell Robinson (injury management) is listed as questionable.

UPDATE: Mitchell Robinson is out.

Knicks injury report

Miles McBride (groin) and Mitchell Robinson (injury management) are questionable. Jalen Brunson (ankle) and Ariel Hukporti (knee) are out.

UPDATE: Mitchell Robinson is out.

Hornets injury report

LaMelo Ball (wrist) and Miles Bridges (rest) are probable. Marcus Garrett (back) and Moussa Diabate (knee) are questionable. Brandon Miller (wrist), Grant Williams (ACL), Tre Mann (back), Josh Okogie (hamstring), and Tidjane Salaun (ankle) are out.

Projected starting lineups tonight

New York: Miles McBride (if he plays), Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart, OG Anunoby, Karl-Anthony Towns

Charlotte: LaMelo Ball, Josh Green, DaQuan Jeffries, Miles Bridges, Mark Williams

How to watch Knicks at Hornets March 20

New York at Charlotte won't be nationally televised but the game will be available on MSG Networks and NBA League Pass, with tip-off slated for 7 p.m. ET.

Knicks' next five regular-season games

Saturday, March 22: Wizards at Knicks (8 p.m. ET)

Tuesday, March 25: Mavericks at Knicks (7:30 p.m. ET)

Wednesday, March 26: Clippers at Knicks (7:30 p.m. ET)

Friday, March 28: Knicks at Bucks (8 p.m. ET)

Sunday, March 30: Trail Blazers at Knicks (6 p.m. ET)