Kolek breaking into the rotation would be a nightmare for Knicks

Normally, a second-year player breaking into the rotation would be a means to celebrate. However, if Knicks' second-year point guard Tyler Kolek breaks into the rotation this season, it will mean something has gone horribly wrong.

The Knicks are on the doorstep of the 2025-26 season with a predicted nine-man rotation of Jalen Brown, Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart, OG Anunoby, Karl-Anthony Towns, Mitchell Robinson, Deuce McBride, Jordan Clarkson, and Guerschon Yabusele.

As currently constructed, McBride is the default backup point guard. Kolek is the only other natural ball-handler on the roster, and if he ends up getting big minutes, it will mean that McBride has greatly disappointed in the role.

McBride will be playing out of position

It seems unlikely that Mike Brown will start the season playing more than nine players a meaningful amount of minutes. Sure, there will be minutes at the end of games where the Knicks are either up by a comfortable margin or out of the game, but there are only so many "real" minutes to go around.

McBride's ideal role is one where he is playing off of the ball, in more of a traditional shooting guard role. Last season, according to league tracking data, he spent just under 32 percent of his offensive possessions as a spot-up shooter. He also averaged 6.2 catch-and-shoot threes per 100 possessions.

This year, he will be asked to take on more of an on-ball role. That doesn't just mean looking to get his own shot off, which other bench players like Clarkson are more than capable of, but initiating offense for others and taking on more of the ball-handling responsibilities.

McBride was the ball-handler on 15.6 picks per 100 possessions last season, the second-lowest of his young career. He generated 0.96 points per direct on those possesions, which ranked in roughly the 50th percentile in the league. The Knicks will hope both his volume and efficiency increases in that area this season.

Where does Kolek fit?

If McBride struggles in this new role, Brown could ultimately decide to give Kolek a look. He is a true point guard, after all. There is also the possibility that the Knicks use their remaining veteran minimum contract to bring on a veteran point guard, someone capable of sliding into a bigger role if McBride struggles early.

Cam Payne, Malcom Brogdon, and Monte Morris are all names that the Knicks have been linked to with the season less than two months away.