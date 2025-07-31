Knicks’ wing duo faces major challenge if Hart’s role takes a hit

One of the few concrete things we know about Mike Brown's plans for the Knicks is that he wants to play with the space-and-pace style that we became accustomed to when he was with Sacramento. One of the potential ways to achieve that would be inserting Deuce McBride into the lineup for Josh Hart. If that is the move that Brown ultimately lands on, it will mean that Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby will need to pick up some of the rebounding they will be losing with Hart going to the bench.

Hart has clear limitations as a shooter. While, to his credit, he shot 37 percent from three in the playoffs, he is not defended like a shooting threat. Teams sag off of him, which kills spacing everywhere else on the floor.

That said, Hart brings plenty of other valuable assets to the table. He is perhaps the best inch-for-inch rebounder in the entire league, makes all of the little plays for the Knicks, and is a monster in transition. If he is the one to shift to a bench role, the starting lineup, particularly the wing duo of Bridges and Anunoby, will need to find a way to recreate some of the rebounding they will be missing.

Hart is a monster on the glass

Last season, Hart averaged 9.6 rebounds per game, a staggeringly high total for a player who is only six feet and four inches tall. Hart trailed only Karl-Anthony Towns in rebounds per game for New York, and his 737 total rebounds were far and away the most in the league for someone his size.

In fact, Hart had 281 more rebounds than any player not taller than six feet and seven inches. While his rebounding will still be an asset in whatever minutes he does get, it will mean fewer second-chance opportunities for the starting unit.

Bridges and Anunoby need to hit the boards

Bridges and Anunoby will need to find a way to replicate some of that production. Last season, Anunoby averaged 4.8 rebounds per game, while Bridges averaged just 3.2 rebounds per game.

For Bridges, it was tied for the lowest rebounding average of his career. Logic says that there should be more rebounding opportunities with Hart being replaced by an even smaller guard. The question is if Anunoby and Bridges will be able to capitalize on those opportunities enough to justify Hart not playing with the starters.