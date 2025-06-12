Knicks veteran makes surprising decision after disappointing postseason

When the Knicks' season came to an end, many assumed it would also be the end of veteran PJ Tucker's playing career. Tucker saw only 4.4 minutes of playing time in the playoffs, and his days of impactful play seemed to be primarily in the past. However, according to Tucker himself, he isn't ready to call it a career yet. In a social media post, Tucker stated he was healthy and able, and would "continue playing the game I've dedicated my life to."

Now, I am not sure there were many people, outside of maybe Tucker himself, who expected him to get minutes in the NBA playoffs. Tucker is 40 years old, or young, according to Tucker in his post announcing he would be playing another year. Outside of LeBron James, he is the oldest player in the league.

He was without a team for most of the year, before the Knicks signed him to multiple 10-day contracts, and finally signed him to a two-year deal, with the second year having a player option for the 2025-26 season. The Knicks didn't sign Tucker thinking he would be able to crack the rotation or beat out OG Anunoby for playing time, clearly. But the reason they signed him does provide value, and Tucker proved it.

Veteran value

The value that someone like Tucker brings is veteran leadership and championship pedigree. Tucker has played in the league for nearly a decade and a half. He also played overseas for several years. That amount of time, experience, and understanding of what it takes to be a professional and show up every day and put in the work is invaluable for younger players to learn from.

On top of that, he has over 100 playoff games of experience, including winning a title with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2020-21. Tucker knows what it takes to get to the mountaintop, and that certainly means something.

What the Knicks now have to decide is if Tucker is worth a roster spot for an entire season. While he likely believes he can still contribute on the court, it is hard to imagine him contributing outside of occasional spot minutes or playing in garbage time.

If you ask the players, I would imagine they would want him back. On multiple occasions throughout the playoffs, players praised Tucker's ability to lead from the bench and make his voice heard. Tucker himself said that he relishes that role. Now we will have to see how much the new coaching staff, whoever that ends up being, values that.