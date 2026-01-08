Knicks’ uncomfortable reality says everything about where this franchise stands

As of this writing, the New York Knicks currently sit at third in the Eastern Conference standings, one spot behind the Boston Celtics. Unfortunately for Knicks fans, this is incredibly ironic given the expectations entering the season. This season has held the highest expectations in New York of this century, while Boston was not expected to compete for anything following Jayson Tatum's injury. And somehow, the Knicks are still looking up at the Celtics.

That's what makes this reality so uncomfortable for the Knicks. This franchise is still trying to come to terms with the fact that they're a top dog, while the Celtics already have such a winning culture established that their fanbase isn't even that surprised they're outperforming expectations so much this year.

New York is currently riding a four-game losing streak, losing winnable games along the way. Boston, on the other hand, has played loose all season, trusting its system and leaning into roles without overthinking the moment.

Perhaps part of the tension the Knicks are feeling comes from the weight of the high expectations. This team spent years as an afterthought in the East, and now the standard has shifted overnight. Simply being good is no longer enough, and now every comparison to Boston feels like a reminder of how far the franchise still has to go mentally.

The Knicks are still below the Celtics in the standings

On the hardwood, the Knicks remain a physical and disciplined team that thrives on their structure. Their defense is strong and their toughness is undeniable, but the mental edge is one of the biggest things this team still has to sharpen.

This is where the culture gap still exists. Boston is comfortable winning ugly or pretty while the Knicks are still learning how to win without pressing. It's that kind of distinction that means something in a conference race where it's not just about how much talent you have on the floor.

Of course, there's still very much a world in which this team can win the Eastern Conference and represent the East in the NBA Finals. But they've clearly got a long way to go from the mental side of things.

For the Knicks, the challenge now is internal. They have to embrace the weight that comes with being taken seriously. Until that ultimately happens, comparisons to teams like Boston will continue to sting because of what they reveal about where New York still needs to grow. They're a great squad, but they're essentially still the little brother until they prove otherwise.