Knicks need Tom Thibodeau to unleash secret weapon on Pistons in Game 6

The New York Knicks have been rewarded at every turn when Tyler Kolek sees the court. Kolek, whom the Knicks traded up to select at the 2024 NBA Draft, has been a breath of fresh air during his limited opportunities, providing a welcome change in pace from the team's usual method of operations.

After Jalen Brunson rolled his ankle in Game 5, the time has officially come for head coach Tom Thibodeau to unleash his secret weapon on the Detroit Pistons.

Those familiar with Thibodeau are likely rolling their eyes, as the Knicks' head coach has a history of being reluctant to play his rookies. It's a polarizing approach that dates back to his time with the Chicago Bulls, when not even Jimmy Butler could consistently crack the rotation.

The Knicks need to alleviate pressure from Brunson and a "hurting" Josh Hart, however, and the best way to accomplish that feat would be for a player to step up as a distributor.

Kolek is uniquely qualified to defy the odds and make an immediate impact in the area New York needs him most. He's already proven himself as a promising playmaker, with both collegiate-level and NBA contributions that display his special qualities.

The postseason stage may prove overwhelming for Kolek during his rookie campaign, but with a 3-2 series lead, it's a risk the Knicks must take.

Tyler Kolek can take pressure off hobbled Jalen Brunson

Kolek produced a successful run near the end of the 2024-25 regular season, appearing in eight of the Knicks' final 13 games. During that time, he averaged 5.8 assists in just 17.0 minutes per game—a figure that translates to 12.2 assists per 36 minutes.

That's an admittedly ambitious goal to sustain across a full postseason, let alone during the playoffs, but it's worth noting that Kolek averaged 8.5 assists per 36 minutes across his 41 appearances.

Beyond the numbers, Kolek displayed an instantly intriguing form of chemistry with his teammates. He helped Mikal Bridges score 20-plus points in back-to-back games, aided OG Anunoby's colossal step forward as a scorer, and even got Karl-Anthony Towns more involved when criticism was swirling due to the star's lack of assertiveness.

With Brunson on a bad ankle, Kolek's ability to keep the ball moving and the other scorers engaged could prove monumentally valuable in Game 6.

It's also worth noting that Kolek isn't just another rookie hoping to make his mark. His collegiate career was defined by his ability to step up in a big spot. In 2023-24, he led the Marquette Golden Eagles to their first Sweet 16 appearance since 2013.

During those three NCAA Tournament games, Kolek tallied averages of 18.7 points, 8.3 assists, 7.0 rebounds, and 1.0 steal on 57.5 percent shooting from the field.

Collegiate success obviously does little to determine if a player can thrive in the NBA Playoffs. Kolek has stepped up every time the Knicks have called his number, however, and his NCAA Tournament history speaks to the type of mental fortitude that defines his game.

New York will need more than just Kolek if Brunson is more banged up than he seemed, but having a pure point guard who can create for others would certainly simplify the game for the superstar.