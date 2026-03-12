Knicks tempt Mitchell Robinson's fate with bold pick in latest ESPN mock draft

New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson is in the final season of the four-year, $60 million contract he signed in 2022. Though injuries unfortunately robbed him of almost two full seasons, he's played well in 2025-26 and is expected to have a strong market in free agency.

With the Knicks' salary cap table already difficult to manage, the possibility thus exists that he could leave to sign elsewhere. A recent mock draft seems to have addressed that possibility.

Jeremy Woo of ESPN recently published his latest 2026 NBA mock draft. Within it, the Knicks utilized the No. 27 overall selection to select Michigan Wolverines big man Morez Johnson Jr.—a 6'9" and 250-pound power forward with the strength to play center.

Though some might question why the Knicks would spend a first-round pick on a big man when they already have Karl-Anthony Towns, Woo noted that two-big lineups are becoming commonplace again.

"His offensive role will be limited, but he's knocked down spot 3s (10 of 24 on the season) and finishes simple plays around the basket. With NBA teams pivoting back toward double-big lineups, Johnson should have long-term utility and provide immediate depth."

The Knicks have been at the forefront of the return to two-big lineups with Robinson playing alongside the likes of Julius Randle and Towns, but he may actually be the odd man out of the new rendition.

Knicks land Michigan big Morez Johnson Jr. in latest ESPN mock draft

Johnson is a sophomore powerhouse down low and a skilled shooter along the perimeter. Thus far in 2025-26, he's averaged 13.7 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.5 offensive rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.1 blocks, and 0.7 steals in just 24.8 minutes per game.

Johnson has also converted 10 three-point field goals in 31 games, shooting 41.7 percent from beyond the arc—an impressive fact considering he didn't even attempt a three as a freshman.

If Johnson can continue to explore his potential as a shooter while maintaining his impressive production as an offensive rebounder, he could prove invaluable to the Knicks. He can not only create second chances alongside Towns, but allow New York to play five out with two sharpshooting bigs.

Johnson also offers value above the rim and has displayed the early makings of a strong post game, albeit as more of a complementary element to his primary function as a rim runner and box finisher.

Would Knicks drafting a center mean parting with Mitchell Robinson?

The biggest question about Johnson's potential fit is whether or not it would ultimately entail the end of the Robinson era. A rookie-scale contract, particularly for a player drafted in the late 20s, wouldn't prohibit New York from re-signing Robinson.

Johnson would, however, be a player who'd need minutes sooner than later—and Robinson and Towns would be standing in his way.

Perhaps there's a scenario in which the Knicks could create a three-headed interior monster. Johnson could potentially play with either Robinson or Towns if his jump shot continues to improve. One simply can't help but wonder if having a rookie-scale talent would convince the Knicks not to pay top dollar for Robinson.

Much could clearly change between now and June, including the Knicks looking at another player entirely, but ESPN's mock draft is a painful reminder of the split that could be brewing.