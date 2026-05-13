Knicks already taking action to fix biggest flaw at 2026 NBA Draft

The New York Knicks look the part of a world-beating force and will soon begin a second consecutive Eastern Conference Finals appearance. They've reached this stage by winning as a team, turning to just about everyone in their rotation for timely contributions in an already spectacular season.

For as true as that may be, the Knicks have a glaring flaw in the form of lackluster wing depth. Thankfully, they're already targeting the issue ahead of the 2026 NBA Draft.

New York has a three-headed monster along the wings with OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges, and Josh Hart. It's also received solid two-way contributions from Jordan Clarkson. With Clarkson, 33, on an expiring deal, however, he may soon need to be replaced—and even if he returns, the lack of ideal wing depth remains an issue.

According to Rod Boone of The Charlotte Observer, Duke Blue Devils standout Isaiah Evans told reporters that he's already met with the Knicks in his pre-draft process.

Isaiah Evans said he's committed to staying in the NBA Draft and isn't considering a return to Duke. The North Meck product said he's already met with Washington Wizards, Atlanta Hawks, New York Knicks and Dallas Mavericks. pic.twitter.com/56CJKa00Yx — Rod Boone (@rodboone) May 13, 2026

Whether or not it's Evans the Knicks select at No. 24 overall, it's a promising sign that the orange and blue are targeting prospects who fit their biggest weakness: Wing depth.

Knicks met with Duke star Isaiah Evans, seem to target lack of wing depth

Evans is one of the most compelling non-lottery prospects in the 2026 NBA Draft. He measured at 6'5.5" without shoes and boasts a respectable 6'8.75" wingspan. The concerning element of his physical profile, however, is that he has a thin frame and weighs just 186 pounds.

A solid athlete with ideal size and length, however, Evans is a 20-year-old sharpshooter who could step in and potentially provide immediate offensive value.

Evans finished the 2025-26 season with averages of 15.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 2.7 three-point field goals made per game. He shot 38.0 percent from beyond the arc on 429 attempts between his two collegiate seasons and has the form and film to suggest his marksmanship can translate to the NBA.

If that proves to be the case, then the Knicks would undoubtedly bolster their rotation with a sharpshooting wing who can offer the height and skill they need off the bench.

The Knicks certainly value shooting, as they ranked in the top half of the NBA in three-point field goal attempts per game. They also need to cash in on a golden opportunity to turn the No. 24 pick into a rotation-caliber player given their surplus of hefty contracts, their lack of a 2027 first-round selection, and the unavoidable value of a rookie-scale contract.

Thankfully, the Knicks appear determined to address their perimeter flaw with a player who can space the floor and add size at a position of need.