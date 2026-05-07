Knicks are suddenly approaching a major Giannis trade update

One way or another, the Milwaukee Bucks plan to know what they’re doing with Giannis Antetokounmpo by the NBA draft. The New York Knicks should map out their war-room discussions accordingly.

Speaking with assembled media, Bucks co-owner Jimmy Haslam was asked about the timeline for figuring out the two-time MVP’s future. “I just think before the draft is the actual time,” he said, per Karley Marotta of TMJ4.

The NBA’s 2026 draft lottery takes place on Sunday. That’s when Milwaukee will find out where it’ll be on the clock. (It gets the least favorable of its own pick and the New Orleans Pelicans’ selection.) The first round of the draft itself will take place on Thursday, June 23, with the second round coming on Friday, June 24.

Although this timeline isn’t illogical, it is interesting. Giannis can sign a four-year, $273.3 million extension this offseason, but not until October. While Wes Edens, another Bucks co-owner, said back in March that Antetokounmpo would be traded if he didn’t sign the extension, Haslam’s comments suggest the team will push him for an answer before he’s technically eligible to give one.

All of which is something the Knicks must track—even as they’re embroiled in an active championship pursuit.

The timing of Giannis clarity could complicate the Knicks’ interest

Whether this Giannis-trade-clarity timeline is good or bad news for the Knicks is debatable. On the one hand, the earlier they know Milwaukee’s plans, the better. There’s no sense hanging around, twiddling their thumbs, if he’s not going to be available.

On the other hand, New York is now poised to play well into June. Between injuries elsewhere, uninspiring play from the Cleveland Cavaliers and Detroit Pistons, and the Knicks’ own success, they have become prohibitive Eastern Conference favorites.

That is objectively great news. But so much of their Giannis interest is tethered to how the season ends. If they make it to the Finals, they’ll be playing until at least June 10, with the possibility of remaining active through June 19. If they wind up losing in the championship round, they’ll have minimal time to decide whether they should pursue Giannis, and then actually go after him.

The breadth of moving parts that must fall into place complicates matters even further. The Knicks essentially need Giannis to force his way to the Big Apple, otherwise they’re ill-equipped to outbid other suits. That process can take time, assuming it’s even possible.

The Knicks may have gained some leverage in Giannis

In many ways, though, New York has more power Giannis negotiations than it did before, despite a lackluster collection of assets relative to other prospective suitors.

The gap separating the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs from the rest of the Western Conference could prevent a handful of teams from bothering to put their most aggressive foot forward in trade talks. Mortgaging a huge chunk of your asset base without the promise of challenging the championship standard-bearers isn’t good business.

Certain admirers will ignore that gap. But that’s where Giannis’ own leverage comes into play. Entering the last year of his contract, he will have significant say, if not the final call, over where he lands. He won’t approve relocation to just anywhere if he wants to win a title.

On top of all that, prospective Giannis trade threats are already coming off the board. The Atlanta Hawks aren’t expected to be interested, while there’s little indication the Houston Rockets will enter the mix, per Jake Fischer of The Stein Line.

This all bodes well for the Knicks, even if it doesn’t make them favorites to land Giannis. Heck, at this point, we don’t know whether they’ll actually want him. Their stance could change with a Finals appearance. It’ll definitely shift if they win it all.

Whatever their interest level in Giannis, though, the Knicks at least know when they’ll find out whether he’s even an option.