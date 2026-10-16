Knicks' strict second apron rule is making the Tyler Kolek trade look even worse

The New York Knicks traded up at the 2024 NBA Draft to add NCAA Tournament star and promising point guard Tyler Kolek. Just two years later, the Knicks may have to trade Kolek in order to avoid the second apron as they aspire to add two of their training camp invitees to the roster.

With James Dolan making it clear that the Knicks will not go into the second apron, Ian Begley of SNY is relaying that the front office could explore Kolek trades this weekend.

Begley recently offered his take on the Knicks' roster situation, stating his belief that Wiseman is "a lock" for a roster spot and Brown has support, as well. Unfortunately, adding both would require the Knicks to make a trade if they hope to avoid the second apron.

Begley believes that the Knicks could look into trading Kolek as they search for ways to create the roster space they need to add Brown and Wiseman.

"My read heading into the weekend: Wiseman is a lock to make the roster. There is strong support to add Brown as well. The Knicks would need to make a trade by Monday afternoon if they want to keep Brown. I think they will explore all avenues to make that happen."

Begley continued:

"It's logical to assume that the Knicks will move third-year wing Pacome Dadiet. But I believe New York will explore other deals — including trades involving third-year guard Tyler Kolek — this weekend and Monday."

It's an unfortunate development, as Kolek's inconsistency hasn't clouded the faith that many have in his ability to become an important piece of the rotation.

Knicks trading Tyler Kolek would be a tough pill to swallow

Kolek, 25, is coming off of a season during which he appeared in 62 games and played 11.7 minutes per contest. He shot efficiently, burying 38.6 percent of his three-point field goals, and recorded an assist-to-turnover ratio of 3.09.

In saying that, on a team that already has a surplus of guards, including Jose Alvarado, Jalen Brunson, and Miles McBride, there isn't much room for him in the short-term.

In saying that, Kolek still has two years and just $4,783,266 remaining on his contract—and McBride will be a free agent next summer if he doesn't sign an extension before then. It's admittedly unclear how much more volume Kolek can realistically take on, but his low-cost salary could prove valuable as Karl-Anthony Towns negotiates a new deal and the second apron proves even more challenging to navigate.

Unfortunately, Kolek is a trade candidate—and that means the three second-round picks New York gave up for him could effectively have been for nothing.

Thankfully, there's a way the Knicks can salvage the situation

If the Knicks ultimately have to trade Kolek to clear space for Brown and Wiseman, there's a way to ensure it's not a total loss: Get draft compensation back. It's unclear what kind of market even exists for Kolek, let alone how willing teams will be to help the defending NBA champions improve their roster.

In saying that, giving up three second-round draft picks to acquire Kolek and then parting with him just two years later with nothing to show for it would be an absolute loss.

By getting at least one second-round pick back, however, New York could at least mitigate some of the damage the trade has done. The roster is painfully thin on up-and-coming players, and though a second-round pick may not seem like much, it could give the Knicks a valuable resource to bring in developable talent.

Keep in mind: The likes of Brunson, Max Christie, Moussa Diabate, Nikola Jokic, Andrew Nembhard, Ryan Rollins, and Jaylin Williams are all former second-round draft picks currently thriving in the NBA.

If the Knicks can't get draft compensation back, however, then the Kolek trade will have aged like milk in the sun. Second-round selections may not be viewed as the hottest commodities, but New York only has one first-round pick over the next three years. That makes a second-rounder all the more valuable to utilize either on a prospect, to trade up, or even to acquire proven talent.

If the Knicks have to trade Kolek, then that will simply be a result of the second apron's stranglehold on their finances. One simply can't help but feel as though the initial trade will have not been worth it.