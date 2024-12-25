Knicks-Spurs 2024 Christmas Day injury report, starting lineups, and how to watch

NBA Christmas Day — there's nothing like it. The New York Knicks will play the first of five games on the Dec. 25 holiday when they host Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs.

New York will play its 57th Christmas Day game, the most of any team in the league. Playing at MSG on Dec. 25 is special. The Knicks typically host a conference opponent, but the NBA switched things up by sending the Spurs to NYC. Wembanyama will play his first-ever Christmas game at MSG.

The Knicks were 1-1 against the Spurs last season, winning at MSG and losing in overtime at Frost Bank Center. San Antonio finished with the second-worst record in the West last season but is currently in Play-In Tournament range. Over the summer, the Spurs upgraded their roster by signing Chris Paul, acquiring Harrison Barnes, and drafting Stephon Castle.

Although the Knicks and Spurs aren't rivals, watching the teams go at it will still be entertaining. There will be plenty of star power between Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Wembanyama.

Knicks injury report

Mitchell Robinson (ankle) and Kevin McCullar Jr. (knee) are out.

Spurs injury report

There are no players listed on San Antonio's injury report.

Projected starting lineups tonight

New York: Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart, OG Anunoby, Karl-Anthony Towns

San Antonio: Chris Paul, Devin Vassell, Harrison Barnes, Jeremy Sochan, Victor Wembanyama

Have the Knicks and Spurs ever played each other on Christmas Day?

New York and San Antonio have never played one another on Christmas Day. The last time the Spurs played on the holiday was in 2016, a win over the Bulls. Wembanyama put San Antonio back in the spotlight.

Knicks-Spurs head-to-head record

New York is 45-58 all-time against San Antonio.

How to watch Spurs at Knicks 2024 Christmas Day

New York's Christmas Day game against San Antonio will be broadcast on ESPN, ABC, and ESPN+. Tip-off is scheduled for noon ET. A unique alt-cast featuring Minnie, Mickey, and Goofy will also air on ESPN2, Disney+, and ESPN+. It will be the first animated presentation of an NBA game.